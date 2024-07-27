Manchester City Vs AC Milan Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pre-Season Friendly On TV And Online In India

Reigning PL champions Manchester City take on Serie A giants AC Milan in a pre-season friendly as Pep Guardiola's men continue their tour US tour. (More Football News)
The match will be played at the Yankees Stadium and the new Milan coach Paulo Fonseca won't have much of his American stars with Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah still early for action.
Milan drew their first friendly to Rapid Wien whereas City lost 3-4 to Celtic. Just like the Rossoneri, City are missing some of their big stars including the likes of John Stones and Rodri. However, Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland are available to play.
Predicted Milan XI: Sportiello; Calabria; Tomori, Gabbia, Jimenez; Bennacer, Adli; Chukwueze, Loftus-Cheek, Liberali; Jovic.
Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Katongo, Mbete, Wilson-Esbrand; Perrone, Phillips, Wright; Bobb, Haaland, Grealish.
Ahead of the pre-season friendly football match, here is all you need to know about Man City vs AC Milan game -
When is Manchester City vs AC Milan, Pre-Season Friendly football match?
The match between Manchester City vs AC Milan will be played on Sunday, July 28 (IST) at the Yankees Stadium.
What time is Manchester City vs AC Milan, Pre-Season Friendly football match
The Manchester City vs AC Milan, Pre-Season Friendly football match will kick-off at 3:30 AM IST on Sunday morning in India.
Where to watch Manchester City vs AC Milan, Pre-Season Friendly football match?
The pre-season friendly can be viewed on Manchester City's website and app after subscription.