Football

Major League Soccer: Lionel Messi Scores As Inter Miami Play Out 1-1 Draw With Charlotte FC - In Pics

Inter Miami and Charlotte FC clashed in an intense Major League Soccer matchup, ending in a thrilling 1-1 draw. The contest showcased exceptional attacking prowess from both sides. Charlotte FC's Karol Swiderski struck first in the 57th minute, but Lionel Messi saved the day for Inter Miami, netting his 15th goal of the season in the 67th minute. This remarkable effort marked Messi's 15th goal in just 16 league appearances this season. Moreover, he became the sixth player in MLS history to achieve at least 15 goals and 15 assists in a single season – an impressive feat considering he's missed 15 league matches. The draw keeps Inter Miami in contention for the No. 1 seed in the MLS Cup playoffs and within reach of the MLS single-season points record. Messi's heroics at Chase Stadium further cemented his status as a driving force behind Inter Miami's success.

MLS, Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC: Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) and Charlotte FC defender Tim Ream (3) vie for a ball | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) and Charlotte FC defender Tim Ream (3) vie for a ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

2/10
MLS, Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC: Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, center, gets off a shot past the defense of Charlotte FC midfielder Djibril Diani
MLS, Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC: Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, center, gets off a shot past the defense of Charlotte FC midfielder Djibril Diani | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, center, gets off a shot past the defense of Charlotte FC midfielder Djibril Diani (28), center left, during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

3/10
MLS, Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC: Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez, left, battles with Charlotte FC forward Jamie Paterson (7) for the ball
MLS, Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC: Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez, left, battles with Charlotte FC forward Jamie Paterson (7) for the ball | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez, left, battles with Charlotte FC forward Jamie Paterson (7) for the ball with during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

4/10
MLS, Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC: Inter Miami midfielder Diego Gomez, left, clashes with Charlotte FC defender Adilson Malanda
MLS, Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC: Inter Miami midfielder Diego Gomez, left, clashes with Charlotte FC defender Adilson Malanda | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Inter Miami midfielder Diego Gomez, left, clashes with Charlotte FC defender Adilson Malanda during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

5/10
MLS, Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC: Charlotte FC forward Iuri Tavares (38) jumps over Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi
MLS, Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC: Charlotte FC forward Iuri Tavares (38) jumps over Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Charlotte FC forward Iuri Tavares (38) jumps over Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi (30) during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

6/10
MLS, Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC: Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) falls after a collision with defenders as Charlotte FC midfielder Andrew Privett
MLS, Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC: Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) falls after a collision with defenders as Charlotte FC midfielder Andrew Privett | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) falls after a collision with defenders as Charlotte FC midfielder Andrew Privett (34) looks on during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

7/10
MLS, Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC: Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, second right, celebrates after scoring against Charlotte FC
MLS, Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC: Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, second right, celebrates after scoring against Charlotte FC | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, second right, celebrates with teammates after scoring against Charlotte FC during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

8/10
MLS, Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC: Teammates celebrate a goal by Charlotte FC forward Karol Swiderski
MLS, Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC: Teammates celebrate a goal by Charlotte FC forward Karol Swiderski | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Teammates celebrate a goal by Charlotte FC forward Karol Swiderski, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

9/10
MLS, Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC: Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba (18) controls the ball under pressure from Charlotte FC midfielder Pep Biel
MLS, Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC: Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba (18) controls the ball under pressure from Charlotte FC midfielder Pep Biel | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba (18) controls the ball under pressure from Charlotte FC midfielder Pep Biel (10) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

10/10
MLS, Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC: Charlotte FC defender Nathan Byrne (14). left, and Inter Miami midfielder Diego Gomez
MLS, Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC: Charlotte FC defender Nathan Byrne (14). left, and Inter Miami midfielder Diego Gomez | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Charlotte FC defender Nathan Byrne (14). left, and Inter Miami midfielder Diego Gomez (20) collide during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Play Called Off With No Balls Bowled Due To Wet Outfield
  2. Mohammad Yousuf Steps Down As Selector For Pakistan Cricket Team, Announces On Social Media
  3. SL Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Sri Lanka Beat New Zealand By An Inning And 154 Runs, Clean Sweep Series
  4. Kenya Vs Denmark, ICC CWC Challenge League A 2024-26 Toss Update: DEN Field First Against KEN
  5. AUS-W Vs ENG-W, ICC Women's T20 WC 2024 Warm-Up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. La Liga 2024-25: Osasuna Beat Barcelona 4-2 To Hand Them First Defeat Of Season - In Pics
  2. Inter Miami Vs Charlotte, MLS: Messi's Goal In 1-1 Draw Brings Team Closer To Playoff Top Seed
  3. Newcastle 1-1 Man City: Haaland Denied For First Time In Premier League 2024-25 - In Pics
  4. Bayern Munich Vs Bayer Leverkusen: Kane Injury Is 'Nothing Serious', Hopes Kompany
  5. Wolves Vs Liverpool, Premier League: Arne Slot Downplays Title Talk After 2-1 Win
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Found Matters 'Mentally Tough' Against Roman Safiullin
  2. China Open: Aryna Sabalenka Closes In On Win-Streak Record After Triumph
  3. China Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes Roman Safiullin Test To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. AITA President Anil Jain's No Confidence Motion Withdrawn Amid Fund Misuse Allegations
  5. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Sees Off Clara Burel In The First Round On Return To Beijing
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gujarat: Nine Illegal Religious Structures Demolished In An Anti-Encroachment Drive Near Somnath Temple
  2. Delhi Family Deaths: Police Suspect Murder-Suicide After Man, 4 Daughters Found Dead in Vasant Kunj | Details
  3. Bihar: Heavy Water Discharge From Birpur Barrage Prompts Flood Alert
  4. Centre Lifts Blanket Ban On Export Of Non-Basmati White Rice
  5. 'Karma' Swipe At Pakistan, UN Reform And More: EAM Jaishankar's Address At 79th UNGA | Highlights
Entertainment News
  1. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  2. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
  3. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  4. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
US News
  1. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  2. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  3. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  4. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  5. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
World News
  1. Russia Flexes Nuclear Power In New Warning To Ukraine And Western Allies At UNGA
  2. Nepal Floods: 112 Dead And Hundreds Missing Amidst Historic Rainfall And Landslides
  3. Hurricane Helene Brings Life-Threatening Floods, Leaves Millions Without Power
  4. Hundreds Killed In Nepal As Floods, Heavy Rain Wreak Havoc
  5. SpaceX Crew-9 Launches To Bring Home Starliner Astronauts | All About The Mission
Latest Stories
  1. Virgo October 2024 Horoscope: See What The Stars Predict For Your Sign This Month
  2. Leo October 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  3. Cancer October 2024 Horoscope: Check The Forecast Of This Month For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Gemini October 2024 Horoscope: Check The Monthly Horoscope For Your Sign
  5. Taurus October 2024 Horoscope: Explore What This Month Holds For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Aries October 2024 Horoscope: Discover Your Monthly Zodiac Predictions
  7. Today's Horoscope For September 29, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 29th To October 5th: Check The Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs