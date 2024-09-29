Football

Major League Soccer: Lionel Messi Scores As Inter Miami Play Out 1-1 Draw With Charlotte FC - In Pics

Inter Miami and Charlotte FC clashed in an intense Major League Soccer matchup, ending in a thrilling 1-1 draw. The contest showcased exceptional attacking prowess from both sides. Charlotte FC's Karol Swiderski struck first in the 57th minute, but Lionel Messi saved the day for Inter Miami, netting his 15th goal of the season in the 67th minute. This remarkable effort marked Messi's 15th goal in just 16 league appearances this season. Moreover, he became the sixth player in MLS history to achieve at least 15 goals and 15 assists in a single season – an impressive feat considering he's missed 15 league matches. The draw keeps Inter Miami in contention for the No. 1 seed in the MLS Cup playoffs and within reach of the MLS single-season points record. Messi's heroics at Chase Stadium further cemented his status as a driving force behind Inter Miami's success.