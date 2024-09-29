Major League Soccer: Lionel Messi Scores As Inter Miami Play Out 1-1 Draw With Charlotte FC - In Pics

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) and Charlotte FC defender Tim Ream (3) vie for a ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, center, gets off a shot past the defense of Charlotte FC midfielder Djibril Diani (28), center left, during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez, left, battles with Charlotte FC forward Jamie Paterson (7) for the ball with during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami midfielder Diego Gomez, left, clashes with Charlotte FC defender Adilson Malanda during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Charlotte FC forward Iuri Tavares (38) jumps over Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi (30) during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) falls after a collision with defenders as Charlotte FC midfielder Andrew Privett (34) looks on during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, second right, celebrates with teammates after scoring against Charlotte FC during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Teammates celebrate a goal by Charlotte FC forward Karol Swiderski, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba (18) controls the ball under pressure from Charlotte FC midfielder Pep Biel (10) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Charlotte FC defender Nathan Byrne (14). left, and Inter Miami midfielder Diego Gomez (20) collide during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.