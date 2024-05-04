Liverpool Vs Tottenham, English Premier League Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Jurgen Klopp's final season at Liverpool seems to be ending on a sour note, with the team crashing out of Europe and slipping from the Premier League title race. In the que of troubles, Liverpool FC will lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur FC in English Premier League on Sunday, May 5 at Anfield. (More Football News)
In their last five matches, Liverpool's performance has mirrored that of Spurs, winning just once, drawing twice, and losing twice, all against teams they were expected to beat.
Klopp might be seeking a bit of revenge on Sunday when Liverpool face Tottenham at Anfield. In their previous Premier League encounter, Liverpool were on the wrong end of a VAR controversy, and Klopp will be eager to make amends.
Since their last home match, Liverpool's hopes of winning the Premier League and European competitions have been shattered. They were knocked out of the UEFA Europa League, despite winning their second-leg match against Atalanta. Additionally, a painful 2-0 loss to Everton in the Merseyside derby, followed by a 2-2 draw against West Ham United, means their chances of winning the Premier League are almost over.
Tottenham have struggled recently, losing each of their last three after a 2-0 defeat against Chelsea that left them seven points adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa, who have played a game more.
Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou was visibly furious in the first half at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, and acknowledged Tottenham have a long way to go to compete with the elite.
Liverpool Vs Tottenham Head To Head
Liverpool may not have won in two Premier League games but they are the favourites in this clash, owing to their remarkable head-to-head record with Spurs at Anfield. The Reds have lost just one of their last 29 home league matches against Tottenham (W19 D9), a 2-0 defeat way back in May 2011.
Live Streaming details:
When Liverpool Vs Tottenham, English Premier League match will be played?
The Liverpool Vs Tottenham, English Premier League match will be played on Sunday, May 5 at 9:00pm IST in Anfield.
Where to watch Liverpool Vs Tottenham, English Premier League match?
Live streaming of the Liverpool Vs Tottenham, English Premier League match will be available on the Hotstar + Disney app and website.