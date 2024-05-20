Football

Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp Welcomes Arne Slot As The German Bids Goodbye - In Pics

Jurgen Klopp marked his farewell at Liverpool by chanting the name of Arne Slot, his likely successor, during a goodbye speech inside Anfield on Sunday. Wearing a red hoodie with the words “I’ll Never Walk Alone” on the back, Klopp regaled the home fans with the song “Arne Slot, la la la la la” — to the tune of “Live is Life” by Austrian band Opus. Slot, who has been coach at Dutch club Feyenoord since 2021, said on Friday that he will be the next Liverpool manager. Neither of the clubs has officially confirmed the appointment. Klopp is leaving after nearly nine years at Anfield. His last match was an emotionally charged 2-0 win over Wolverhampton.

EPL 2023-24: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp reacts after his very last match with Liverpool after the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

1/9
Fans greet Jurgen Klopp
Fans greet Jurgen Klopp | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Fans greet Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

2/9
Liverpools manager Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp reacts after the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

3/9
Klopp takes a selfie
Klopp takes a selfie | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Jurgen Klopp takes a selfie after his final game as Liverpool manager, at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield Stadium, in Liverpool, England.

4/9
Jarell Quansah celebrates second goal
Jarell Quansah celebrates second goal | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Liverpool's Jarell Quansah, second left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

5/9
Referee shows a red card to Nelson Semedo
Referee shows a red card to Nelson Semedo | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Referee Chris Kavanagh shows a red card to Wolverhampton Wanderers' Nelson Semedo, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

6/9
Fans cheer during Liverpool and Wolves match
Fans cheer during Liverpool and Wolves match | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Fans cheer during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

7/9
Harvey Elliott and Jeanricner Bellegarde fight for the ball
Harvey Elliott and Jeanricner Bellegarde fight for the ball | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Liverpool's Harvey Elliott, right, controls the ball ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jeanricner Bellegarde during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

8/9
Alexis Mac Allister
Alexis Mac Allister | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister, centre, controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

9/9
Fans greet Liverpools manager Jurgen Klopp
Fans greet Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Fans greet Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp ahead the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Graffiti 'Threatening' Kejriwal Appear Inside Metro Trains, AAP Says BJP Behind It
  2. Essay On Car Crash, Counselling: Bail With Conditions For Pune Minor Who Killed 2 With Speeding Porsche
  3. SC Refuses To Entertain Plea Against New Criminal Laws, Allows Withdrawal Of Petition
  4. Civic Survey Finds 499 Dilapidated Buildings In Raigad; Notices Issued To Residents
  5. Bengaluru: Couple's PDA On Bike Invites Police Action, Biker Held After Video Goes Viral
Entertainment News
  1. Hina Khan Is Happy To See People Queuing Up To Vote 'Despite Heat Of Almost 40 Degrees'
  2. Vidya Balan, Urmila Matondkar Cast Their Votes, Braving Blistering Mumbai Heat
  3. 'It Is The Biggest Festival Of Democracy', Manoj Bajpayee Declares After Casting His Vote
  4. Sanjay Leela Bhansali Calls Salman Khan His Only Friend In The Industry: Even If ‘Inshallah’ Didn't Happen, He Stands By Me
  5. R. Madhavan: 'You'd Be Blamed For The Complaints You Have If You Don't Vote'
Sports News
  1. Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp Welcomes Arne Slot As The German Bids Goodbye - In Pics
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Team In Asian Relays Action At Bangkok
  3. NBA Playoffs Wrap: Minnesota Wolves Dump Out Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers Take Out New York Knicks
  4. T20 World Cup: McGurk, Short Likely To Be Named As AUS's Travelling Reserves - Report
  5. Copa America 2024: Brazil Coach Dorival Junior Names Ederson's Replacement - Check Who's In, Who's Out
World News
  1. Iran President Raisi Death News LIVE: Cabinet Holds Emergency Meeting After Death of Raisi In Chopper Crash
  2. Nepal PM Prachanda Wins Vote Of Confidence In Parliament
  3. Dali Cargo Ship To Be Refloated Nearly 8 Weeks After Baltimore Bridge Collapse
  4. Omar, Mehbooba Condole Death Of Iranian President In Helicopter Crash
  5. ‘Sadness And Deep Sorrow’: World Leaders React To The Death Of Iran's President In Helicopter Crash
Latest Stories
  1. Iran Helicopter Crash: President Raisi, FM Feared Dead As Rescue Teams Find Burnt Wreckage | Top Updates
  2. RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan 12th Result For Arts, Science, Commerce Out Today | Where and How To Check
  3. Cannes 2024: 'Nevertheless' Star Han So-hee And Girls' Generation's YoonA Walk The Red Carpet In Princess Gowns
  4. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 Voting LIVE: Oppn's Success Important In Democracy, Says Modi; Ajinkya Rahane Casts Vote
  5. Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Says 'Want To Leave Viksit Bharat As Legacy For Poor Children'; AAP To Protest Against Arrest Of Kejriwal's Close Aide
  6. IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Plays Whom, When And Where - All You Need To Know
  7. Lok Sabha Polls Phase 5: Rahul From Raebareli, Smriti From Amethi Among Key Contests; NDA Biggies Also In Fray | Top Points
  8. Lok Sabha Election Fifth Phase: Key Candidates In The Fray