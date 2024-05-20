Football

Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp Welcomes Arne Slot As The German Bids Goodbye - In Pics

Jurgen Klopp marked his farewell at Liverpool by chanting the name of Arne Slot, his likely successor, during a goodbye speech inside Anfield on Sunday. Wearing a red hoodie with the words “I’ll Never Walk Alone” on the back, Klopp regaled the home fans with the song “Arne Slot, la la la la la” — to the tune of “Live is Life” by Austrian band Opus. Slot, who has been coach at Dutch club Feyenoord since 2021, said on Friday that he will be the next Liverpool manager. Neither of the clubs has officially confirmed the appointment. Klopp is leaving after nearly nine years at Anfield. His last match was an emotionally charged 2-0 win over Wolverhampton.