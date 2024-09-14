Football

Lionel Messi: Argentine Talisman Returns To Inter Miami CF Training - In Pics

Lionel Messi is all set to mark his return for his club Inter Miami on Saturday after spending over two months out with an ankle injury, coach Gerardo Martino said on Friday. “Yes, he is fine,” Martino said before training Friday. “He trained (Thursday), he is in the plans for the game. After training we will figure out the strategy for him, but he is available,” added the Argentine. Messi hasn’t played for the club since June 1, missing time first while playing for Argentina in the Copa America tournament and then because of the ankle issue.

Major League Soccer: Inter Miami forwards Lionel Messi, center, and Luis Suarez, left, work out with defender Noah Allen | Photo: AP/Wilfredo Lee

Inter Miami forwards Lionel Messi, center, and Luis Suarez, left, work out with defender Noah Allen, right, at the MLS soccer team's training facility in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

2/7
Major League Soccer: Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi and midfielder Sergio Busquets
Major League Soccer: Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi and midfielder Sergio Busquets | Photo: AP/Wilfredo Lee

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, foreground, and midfielder Sergio Busquets chat as they work out at the MLS soccer team's training facility in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

3/7
Major League Soccer: Inter Miami forwards Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez
Major League Soccer: Inter Miami forwards Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez | Photo: AP/Wilfredo Lee

Inter Miami forwards Lionel Messi, right, and Luis Suarez, share a laugh as the work out at the MLS soccer team's training facility in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

4/7
Major League Soccer: Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, center, works out with teammates
Major League Soccer: Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, center, works out with teammates | Photo: AP/Wilfredo Lee

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, center, works out with teammates at the MLS soccer team's training facility in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

5/7
Major League Soccer: Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi works out at teams training facility
Major League Soccer: Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi works out at team's training facility | Photo: AP/Wilfredo Lee

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi works out with teammates at the MLS soccer team's training facility in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

6/7
Major League Soccer: Inter Miami players warm up at teams training facility
Major League Soccer: Inter Miami players warm up at team's training facility | Photo: AP/Wilfredo Lee

Inter Miami players warm up at the MLS soccer team's training facility in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

7/7
Major League Soccer: Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba, right, chats with assistant fitness coach Manuel Alfaro
Major League Soccer: Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba, right, chats with assistant fitness coach Manuel Alfaro | Photo: AP/Wilfredo Lee

Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba, right, chats with assistant fitness coach Manuel Alfaro during the MLS soccer team's training session in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

