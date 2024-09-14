Lionel Messi: Argentine Talisman Returns To Inter Miami CF Training - In Pics

Inter Miami forwards Lionel Messi, center, and Luis Suarez, left, work out with defender Noah Allen, right, at the MLS soccer team's training facility in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, foreground, and midfielder Sergio Busquets chat as they work out at the MLS soccer team's training facility in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami forwards Lionel Messi, right, and Luis Suarez, share a laugh as the work out at the MLS soccer team's training facility in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, center, works out with teammates at the MLS soccer team's training facility in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi works out with teammates at the MLS soccer team's training facility in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami players warm up at the MLS soccer team's training facility in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba, right, chats with assistant fitness coach Manuel Alfaro during the MLS soccer team's training session in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.