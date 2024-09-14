Football

Lionel Messi: Argentine Talisman Returns To Inter Miami CF Training - In Pics

Lionel Messi is all set to mark his return for his club Inter Miami on Saturday after spending over two months out with an ankle injury, coach Gerardo Martino said on Friday. “Yes, he is fine,” Martino said before training Friday. “He trained (Thursday), he is in the plans for the game. After training we will figure out the strategy for him, but he is available,” added the Argentine. Messi hasn’t played for the club since June 1, missing time first while playing for Argentina in the Copa America tournament and then because of the ankle issue.