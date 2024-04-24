Football

Leicester City 5-0 Southampton, EFL Championship: Five-Star Foxes Close On Promotion - Pics

Leicester are a win from clinching automatic promotion after a hat-trick from Abdul Fatawu plus goals from Wilfred Ndidi and Jamie Vardy in a 5-0 home thrashing of Southampton, whose top-two hopes were effectively ended. The Foxes, relegated last season, can confirm an instant Premier League return by winning at Preston on Monday or, failing that, at home to Blackburn on the final day. Elevation could even come quicker than that if second-placed Leeds lose at QPR on Friday. Leicester are now four points clear of Leeds with both sides having two games remaining.

EFL Championship: Leicester City vs Southampton | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Leicester City's Abdul Fatawu records a video on a cell phone as he celebrates at the end of the Sky Bet Championship soccer match against Southampton at the King Power Stadium, in Leicester, England.

EFL Championship: Leicester City vs Southampton | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

EFL Championship: Leicester City vs Southampton | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Leicester City's Abdul Fatawu records a video on a phone as he celebrates after a Sky Bet Championship soccer match against Southampton at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.

EFL Championship: Leicester City vs Southampton | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Leicester City's Abdul Fatawu, left, scores their side's fifth goal of the game and completes his hat-trick during a Sky Bet Championship soccer match against Southampton at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.

EFL Championship: Leicester City vs Southampton | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Leicester City's Abdul Fatawu scores their side's third goal of the game during a Sky Bet Championship soccer match against Southampton at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.

EFL Championship: Leicester City vs Southampton | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi celebrates with teammates after scoring their side's second goal of the game during a Sky Bet Championship soccer match against Southampton at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.

EFL Championship: Leicester City vs Southampton | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Leicester City's Abdul Fatawu does a flip as he celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during a Sky Bet Championship soccer match against Southampton at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.

