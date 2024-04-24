Football

Leicester City 5-0 Southampton, EFL Championship: Five-Star Foxes Close On Promotion - Pics

Leicester are a win from clinching automatic promotion after a hat-trick from Abdul Fatawu plus goals from Wilfred Ndidi and Jamie Vardy in a 5-0 home thrashing of Southampton, whose top-two hopes were effectively ended. The Foxes, relegated last season, can confirm an instant Premier League return by winning at Preston on Monday or, failing that, at home to Blackburn on the final day. Elevation could even come quicker than that if second-placed Leeds lose at QPR on Friday. Leicester are now four points clear of Leeds with both sides having two games remaining.