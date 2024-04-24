Leicester City 5-0 Southampton, EFL Championship: Five-Star Foxes Close On Promotion - Pics

Leicester City's Abdul Fatawu records a video on a cell phone as he celebrates at the end of the Sky Bet Championship soccer match against Southampton at the King Power Stadium, in Leicester, England.
Leicester City's Abdul Fatawu, left, scores their side's fifth goal of the game and completes his hat-trick during a Sky Bet Championship soccer match against Southampton at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.
Leicester City's Abdul Fatawu scores their side's third goal of the game during a Sky Bet Championship soccer match against Southampton at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.
Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi celebrates with teammates after scoring their side's second goal of the game during a Sky Bet Championship soccer match against Southampton at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.
Leicester City's Abdul Fatawu does a flip as he celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during a Sky Bet Championship soccer match against Southampton at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.