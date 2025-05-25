Lazio Vs Lecce Highlights, Serie A: LAZ 0-1 LEC; Biancocelesti Miss Out On Champions League Qualification

Lazio Vs Lecce Live Score, Serie A: Hi!
Greetings and a warm welcome to all. We will bring to you the build-up as well as live updates from this crucial matchday 38 fixture between Lazio and Lecce, so stay with us.
Lazio Vs Lecce Live Score, Serie A: Starting XIs
Here is how Lazio and Lecce line up ahead of kick-off in Rome:
Lazio Vs Lecce Live Score, Serie A: Start Time, Streaming
The match will kick off at 12:15am IST. The Serie A matchday 38 clash between Lazio and Lecce will be live streamed on the GXR app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
Lazio Vs Lecce Live Score, Serie A: Elsewhere...
The game between Lazio and Lecce is one of six that will concurrently be played across Italy to conclude the Serie A 2024-25 season. Juventus and Roma's face-offs against Venezia and Torino will be of prime interest to Lazio in their quest for a Champions League berth. For live updates on the rest of the top-flight games, head over HERE to our matchday 38 blog.
Lazio Vs Lecce Live Score, Serie A: Kick-Off
Play gets underway at the Stadio Olimpico. Lecce create a couple of early chances via headers off a free-kick and a corner. Lazio survive, and look to turn the tide. Meanwhile, Venezia have already opened the scoring against Juventus, which must come as good news for both Lazio and Roma.
Lazio Vs Lecce Live Score, Serie A: LAZ 0-0 LEC
While the Lazio vs Lecce clash is goalless after 26 minutes, Roma have scored via an 18th-minute penalty against Torino. That, coupled with Venezia's early goal against Juventus means Roma are the frontrunners for the fourth Champions League spot as of now. Things could change very quickly depending on who scores when, and we will bring to you the scenarios live.
Lazio Vs Lecce Live Score, Serie A: LAZ 0-0 LEC
While we still await the opening goal in this clash, Juventus have entirely turned the tables on Roma. They score twice in six minutes to go from 0-1 down to 2-1 up against Venezia, which means the Old Lady return to ascendancy in the fight for the fourth Champions League spot. Remember that Lazio can only qualify if they win and both Roma, Juventus drop points.
Lazio Vs Lecce Live Score, Serie A: Half-Time Update
Lecce compound Lazio's woes with a 43rd-minute goal. Nikola Krstovic lines it up for Lassana Coulibaly to finish and put the visitors ahead 1-0 at the stroke of half-time. The scoreline stays like that, going into the mid-game interval and Lazio are now on the verge of missing out on a Champions League berth.
Lazio Vs Lecce Live Score, Serie A: LAZ 0-1 LEC
Play resumes in Rome. Lazio have their backs against the wall and must score at least two goals, if they are to have any chance at all of qualifying for Europe. For that to happen, they'll need help from Roma and Juventus, who are both leading in their respective games.
Lazio Vs Lecce Live Score, Serie A: LAZ 0-1 LEC
Lazio are unable to exert the advantage of an additional player on the field, considering Lecce's Argentine winger Santiago Pierotti was sent off after a second yellow card in the stoppage time of the first half. Meanwhile, the see-saw battle for Champions League has now swung Roma's way with Venezia drawing level 2-2 against Juventus and Roma leading Torino 2-0.
Lazio Vs Lecce Live Score, Serie A: LAZ 0-1 LEC
Lazio's Champions League prospects are fading away as time goes on. Both Juventus and Roma are in winning positions in their respective games currently, and if any one of them do hold on to their lead, Lazio will not finish in the top four. But even for that hypothetical to come in effect, Lazio need to win their own game, which is looking like a tall order currently as they trail 0-1 with eight minutes left on the clock.
Lazio Vs Lecce Live Score, Serie A: Full-Time Update
That's it. The final whistle is blown and Lazio go down to 10-man Lecce 0-1 at home. The uninspiring result means that the Biancocelesti fall well short of the fourth Champions League spot from Italy, which goes to Juventus. They finish seventh with 65 points and will play in the Conference League next season.
Lazio Vs Lecce Live Score, Serie A: What's Next
The Serie A 2024-25 season has now officially drawn to a close. Napoli had already been declared winners earlier, and today's games have ascertained the top six for next season's European qualification.