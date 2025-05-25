Lazio Vs Lecce Highlights, Serie A: LAZ 0-1 LEC; Biancocelesti Miss Out On Champions League Qualification

Lazio's Champions League prospects are fading away as time goes on. Both Juventus and Roma are in winning positions in their respective games currently, and if any one of them do hold on to their lead, Lazio will not finish in the top four. But even for that hypothetical to come in effect, Lazio need to win their own game, which is looking like a tall order currently as they trail 0-1 with eight minutes left on the clock.