Newcastle United 0-2 West Ham: Howe Bemoans 'Strange Decisions' From Magpies In Hammers Defeat

Magpies' winning run ended thanks to Soucek's 10th-minute opener via a free header from a corner, while Wan-Bissaka had space inside the box to get a shot away for his goal early in the second half

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe
Eddie Howe bemoaned some "strange decisions" and individual errors as Newcastle United lost 2-0 against West Ham at St James' Park. (More Football News)

Newcastle's three-match winning run in all competitions was halted as goals from Tomas Soucek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka earned West Ham victory in Monday's Premier League clash.

Soucek's 10th-minute opener came via a free header from a corner, while Wan-Bissaka had space inside the box to get a shot away for his goal early in the second half.

At the other end, Alexander Isak failed to find the target from any of his six shots, including one Opta-defined big opportunity at 1-0 down.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka celebrates for West Ham - null
Newcastle United 0-2 West Ham: Soucek, Wan-Bissaka Relieve Pressure On Lopetegui

BY Stats Perform

Reflecting on the defeat, Howe told Sky Sports: "It was a mixed night for us. In the first 60 minutes, although we were 2-0 down, we played some good football. 

"But I was disappointed by the two goals we conceded and the last half-hour was really disappointing. We got our organisation wrong and made a couple of individual errors. 

"If you leave a player with Tomas Soucek's aerial ability unmarked, you are going to pay the price. It's something we have to learn from.

"I was always confident we were in the game and there was a very good chance we could come back. But we missed some gilt-edged chances in the first half. 

"I didn't feel we really got going in the second half. We made some strange decisions. I didn't like the end part of the game."

Newcastle have now lost two of their past three Premier League home games, as many losses as in their previous 20 outings at St James' Park.

The Magpies tasted defeat against West Ham in the Premier League for only the second time in 11 outings and dropped one place to 10th in the table, four points adrift of the top four.

"It's a really difficult one to take," Newcastle defender Lewis Hall told BBC Sport. "It was a massive game for us. We'd have been two points off second if we won.

"It was a frustrating game for us. We had a lot of the ball. When you are on top, you have to find a way to put the ball in the net, which we didn't do today."

Newcastle have failed to find the net in three of their past six league games and have just 13 goals for the season – only Everton, Crystal Palace (both 10) and Southampton (nine) have fewer.

"We know we can score goals," Hall added. "This season, we've defended better than we've attacked. But last season, we attacked better than we defended.

"It's about doing both. My message to the fans is to stick with us. Everyone works so hard throughout the week."

