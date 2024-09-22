Kerala Blasters secured a 2-1 victory against East Bengal in a match that lasted for 93 minutes. Kwame Peprah’s winner in the 88th minute and Noah Sadaoui's equalizer in the 63rd led the Blasters to win their first game of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on September 22. (More Football News)