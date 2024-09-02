Football

Serie A: Roma Hold Juventus To 0-0 Draw; Thiago Motta's Men Stay Unbeaten - In Pics

Juventus were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Roma in Serie A on Monday (September 2, 2024) with each side producing just one shot on goal. For Thiago Motta's Juventus, it was a well-earned point that kept the Bianconeri unbeaten. For Daniele De Rossi's Roma, it was a step in the right direction after a difficult start to the season. Juventus moved level on seven points with defending champions Inter Milan, Torino and Udinese in Motta's first season since coming over from Bologna.