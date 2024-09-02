Football

Serie A: Roma Hold Juventus To 0-0 Draw; Thiago Motta's Men Stay Unbeaten - In Pics

Juventus were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Roma in Serie A on Monday (September 2, 2024) with each side producing just one shot on goal. For Thiago Motta's Juventus, it was a well-earned point that kept the Bianconeri unbeaten. For Daniele De Rossi's Roma, it was a step in the right direction after a difficult start to the season. Juventus moved level on seven points with defending champions Inter Milan, Torino and Udinese in Motta's first season since coming over from Bologna.

Serie A 2024-25 Juventus vs Roma: Juventus' Weston McKennie fights for the ball with Roma's Kouadio Kone | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP

Juventus' Weston McKennie fights for the ball with Roma's Kouadio Kone during a Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Roma at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

2/10
Serie A 2024-25 Juventus vs Roma: Romas Zeki Celik fights for the ball with Juventus Kenan Yildiz
Serie A 2024-25 Juventus vs Roma: Roma's Zeki Celik fights for the ball with Juventus' Kenan Yildiz | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP

Roma's Zeki Celik fights for the ball with Juventus' Kenan Yildiz during a Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Roma at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

3/10
Serie A 2024-25 Juventus vs Roma: Juventus head coach Thiago Motta shouts at the sideline
Serie A 2024-25 Juventus vs Roma: Juventus head coach Thiago Motta shouts at the sideline | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP

Juventus head coach Thiago Motta shouts at the sideline during the Serie A soccer match against Roma at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

4/10
Serie A 2024-25 Juventus vs Roma: Weston McKennie fights for the ball with Kouadio Kone
Serie A 2024-25 Juventus vs Roma: Weston McKennie fights for the ball with Kouadio Kone | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP

Juventus' Weston McKennie fights for the ball with Roma's Kouadio Kone during a Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Roma at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

5/10
Serie A 2024-25 Juventus vs Roma: Romas Zeki Celik fights for the ball with Juventus Kenan Yildiz
Serie A 2024-25 Juventus vs Roma: Roma's Zeki Celik fights for the ball with Juventus' Kenan Yildiz | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP

Roma's Zeki Celik fights for the ball with Juventus' Kenan Yildiz during a Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Roma at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

6/10
Serie A 2024-25 Juventus vs Roma: Romas Bryan Cristante jumps for the ball with Juventus Dusan Vlahovic
Serie A 2024-25 Juventus vs Roma: Roma's Bryan Cristante jumps for the ball with Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP

Roma's Bryan Cristante jumps for the ball with Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Roma at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

7/10
Serie A 2024-25 Juventus vs Roma: Juventus Kenan Yildiz reacts after missing a scoring chance
Serie A 2024-25 Juventus vs Roma: Juventus' Kenan Yildiz reacts after missing a scoring chance | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP

Juventus' Kenan Yildiz reacts after missing a scoring chance during a Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Roma at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

8/10
Serie A 2024-25 Juventus vs Roma: Juventus Andrea Cambiaso fights for the ball with Romas Lorenzo Pellegrini
Serie A 2024-25 Juventus vs Roma: Juventus' Andrea Cambiaso fights for the ball with Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP

Juventus' Andrea Cambiaso fights for the ball with Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Roma at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

9/10
Serie A 2024-25 Juventus vs Roma: Romas Angelino shoots the ball
Serie A 2024-25 Juventus vs Roma: Roma's Angelino shoots the ball | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP

Roma's Angelino shoots the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Roma at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

10/10
Serie A 2024-25 Juventus vs Roma: Juventus Andrea Cambiaso, centre right, controls the ball
Serie A 2024-25 Juventus vs Roma: Juventus' Andrea Cambiaso, centre right, controls the ball | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP

Juventus' Andrea Cambiaso, centre right, controls the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Roma at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

