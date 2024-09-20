Jamshedpur FC Vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch JFC Vs MCFC On TV And Online

Jamshedpur FC will welcome Mumbai City FC to JRD Tata Sports Complex on Saturday, September 21 as both sides collide in this ISL 2024/25 encounter. The Red Miners started off the new season with a win and will look to carry on with their form against a formidable Islanders. (More Football News)
Mumbai City drew their opening game against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in an entertaining 2-2 draw in Kolkata on September 13.
As for Jamshedpur FC, they defeated FC Goa 1-2 to start of the new season with optimism. The Red Miners have no new injury concerns ahead of Mumbai City's visit however the Islanders' Jon Toral came off in the first-half against the Mariners and remains a doubt.
Head-to-Head
Matches Played – 14
Jamshedpur FC wins – 6
Mumbai City FC wins – 4
Draws – 4
Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming Details
When is the Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai FC, Indian Super League 2024-25 match?
Jamshedpur FC's clash against Mumbai FC in this Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 clash will take place on Saturday, September 21, at the JRD Tata Sports Complex at 5:00pm IST.
Where to watch Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai FC, Indian Super League 2024-25 match?
The ISL 2024-25 match between Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai FC will be televised live on the Sports 18 network in India. One can also stream the ISL game on the JioCinema app and website.