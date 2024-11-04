Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Visitors Strike Thrice Within 25 Minutes - JFC 0-3 CFC

Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score X/JamshedpurFC

Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League 2024-25 match between Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC going on at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. Both the teams are entering today's game on the back of defeats in their previous match. Jamshedpur FC lost a challenging away to NorthEast United FC 5-0 and Chennaiyin FC went down 3-2 to Punjab FC in New Delhi. The Men of Steel are fourth in the table with four wins and two losses while the Marina Machans are eighth with a couple of wins and the same number of draws and losses. Follow live scores and updates of the match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

4 Nov 2024, 08:01:59 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: JFC 0-3 CFC 25' That could have been a goal for Jamshedpur. Javi Siverio gets a cross in the six-yard box in front of the goal mouth but his header is just inches above the goal post.

4 Nov 2024, 07:55:03 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: JFC 0-3 CFC 24' Third goal for Chennaiyin FC!!! Its raining goals for Chennaiyin tonight. Third goal and it is not even 25 minutes on the clock. Khalid Jamil can not believe it on the sidelines. His defence is in disarray. Irfan Yadwad comes up with the assist and Connor Shields fires the goal. Irfan gets the ball on the left just outside the box and this time he knows Shields is in the centre and he passes it to him and Shields fires it into the bottom right corner.

4 Nov 2024, 07:55:03 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: JFC 0-2 CFC 21' Second goal for Chennaiyin FC!!! Irfan Yadwad strikes and what a beautiful run from him. He finds the ball in his own half and goes off on the left flank like a bullet. Keeps going and cuts in towards the centre of the pitch and takes his shot from outside the box and finds the net on the far post, thanks to deflection. Proper pace on display from Irfan. Chennaiyin are 2-0 up now.

4 Nov 2024, 07:53:24 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: JFC 0-1 CFC 20' Bikash Yumnam misses a massive chance. He is in the centre of the box and Wilmar Jordan's header falls right at foot but he fails to make contact on the first attempt. The second one is also a false shot and he makes contact on the third one but the ball rolls past the far post and Chennaiyin miss chance to double the lead. Should have been a goal but is not.

4 Nov 2024, 07:50:08 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: JFC 0-1 CFC 18' Back-to-back corners for Chennaiyin FC but in vain both of them. Chennaiyin will be happy with their start tonight. They are consistently making entries into the final third of their opposition and Jamshdepur FC will have to start to make things work. Otherwise, it has been totally one way traffic in the first 20 minutes of the match.

4 Nov 2024, 07:47:33 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: JFC 0-1 CFC 16' Brilliant teamwork on display and Wilmar Jordan had a chance here if he had connected his header well but two Jamshdepur defenders were up to him in the six-yard box and Jordan can not get his header right.

4 Nov 2024, 07:44:13 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: JFC 0-1 CFC 13' Another Chennaiyin attack in the making but Jamshedpur manage the clearance. The visitors are doing well in Jamshedpur to put the hosts under pressure but so far, except that one own goal, Jamshdedpur have done well with their challenges.

4 Nov 2024, 07:40:07 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: JFC 0-1 CFC 6' First goal for Chennaiyin FC!!! This is unbelievable. Pratik Chaudhari, the Jamshdepur FC centrback, has just smashed the ball into his own goal. What a big mistake! Their coach Khalid Jamil is absolutely livid. Players from both sides can not belive what just happened. A cross into the centre of the six-yard box and Pratik, who perhaps was trying to clear the ball with a powerful touch, has pushed the ball into the net with the goalkeeper having no chance. Chennaiyin take the lead.

4 Nov 2024, 07:34:33 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: JFC 0-0 CFC 2' A free kick early on for Chennaiyin. Connor Shields takes it from far away and launches a loopy cross into the box where Elsinho managed to get the header but it is off target and not very strong as well. Goal kick for Jamshedpur.

4 Nov 2024, 07:31:13 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25 National anthems are done and we are ready to go. The final game of matchweek 7. Chennaiyin in their away kit of white and the Red Miners wearing the Red. Chennaiyin will go right to left while the home side will try moving the other way.

4 Nov 2024, 07:22:47 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25 Our XI set to face the 𝐑𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬 👊⚔



▫ A debut for Nawaz 🤩🧤

▫ First start for Kiyan and Vincy this season ⚡

▫ Wilmar leads the line 🎯#AllInForChennaiyin #ISL #JFCCFC | @Melbat_official pic.twitter.com/1n534gaxDY — Chennaiyin F.C. (@ChennaiyinFC) November 4, 2024

4 Nov 2024, 07:17:01 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25 2️⃣changes by Khalid 🔁



Muirang steps in for the suspended Eze, while Siverio earns his spot in the Starting XI!#JFC #Jamshedpur #ISL #JFCCFC #JamKeKhelo #MenofSteel pic.twitter.com/B9ppMF2y7w — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) November 4, 2024

