Football

Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Visitors Strike Thrice Within 25 Minutes - JFC 0-3 CFC

Jameshdpur FC and Chennaiyin FC aim to bounce back from defeats in their previous games. Follow live scores of JFC vs CFC, Indian Super League 2024-25 match here

G
Gaurav Thakur
4 November 2024
4 November 2024
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score X/JamshedpurFC
Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League 2024-25 match between Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC going on at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. Both the teams are entering today's game on the back of defeats in their previous match. Jamshedpur FC lost a challenging away to NorthEast United FC 5-0 and Chennaiyin FC went down 3-2 to Punjab FC in New Delhi. The Men of Steel are fourth in the table with four wins and two losses while the Marina Machans are eighth with a couple of wins and the same number of draws and losses. Follow live scores and updates of the match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: JFC 0-3 CFC

25' That could have been a goal for Jamshedpur. Javi Siverio gets a cross in the six-yard box in front of the goal mouth but his header is just inches above the goal post.

Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: JFC 0-3 CFC

24' Third goal for Chennaiyin FC!!!

Its raining goals for Chennaiyin tonight. Third goal and it is not even 25 minutes on the clock. Khalid Jamil can not believe it on the sidelines. His defence is in disarray. Irfan Yadwad comes up with the assist and Connor Shields fires the goal. Irfan gets the ball on the left just outside the box and this time he knows Shields is in the centre and he passes it to him and Shields fires it into the bottom right corner.

Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: JFC 0-2 CFC

21' Second goal for Chennaiyin FC!!!

Irfan Yadwad strikes and what a beautiful run from him. He finds the ball in his own half and goes off on the left flank like a bullet. Keeps going and cuts in towards the centre of the pitch and takes his shot from outside the box and finds the net on the far post, thanks to deflection. Proper pace on display from Irfan. Chennaiyin are 2-0 up now.

Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: JFC 0-1 CFC

20' Bikash Yumnam misses a massive chance. He is in the centre of the box and Wilmar Jordan's header falls right at foot but he fails to make contact on the first attempt. The second one is also a false shot and he makes contact on the third one but the ball rolls past the far post and Chennaiyin miss chance to double the lead. Should have been a goal but is not.

Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: JFC 0-1 CFC

18' Back-to-back corners for Chennaiyin FC but in vain both of them. Chennaiyin will be happy with their start tonight. They are consistently making entries into the final third of their opposition and Jamshdepur FC will have to start to make things work. Otherwise, it has been totally one way traffic in the first 20 minutes of the match.

Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: JFC 0-1 CFC

16' Brilliant teamwork on display and Wilmar Jordan had a chance here if he had connected his header well but two Jamshdepur defenders were up to him in the six-yard box and Jordan can not get his header right.

Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: JFC 0-1 CFC

13' Another Chennaiyin attack in the making but Jamshedpur manage the clearance. The visitors are doing well in Jamshedpur to put the hosts under pressure but so far, except that one own goal, Jamshdedpur have done well with their challenges.

Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: JFC 0-1 CFC

6' First goal for Chennaiyin FC!!!

This is unbelievable. Pratik Chaudhari, the Jamshdepur FC centrback, has just smashed the ball into his own goal. What a big mistake! Their coach Khalid Jamil is absolutely livid. Players from both sides can not belive what just happened. A cross into the centre of the six-yard box and Pratik, who perhaps was trying to clear the ball with a powerful touch, has pushed the ball into the net with the goalkeeper having no chance. Chennaiyin take the lead.

Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: JFC 0-0 CFC

2' A free kick early on for Chennaiyin. Connor Shields takes it from far away and launches a loopy cross into the box where Elsinho managed to get the header but it is off target and not very strong as well. Goal kick for Jamshedpur.

Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25

National anthems are done and we are ready to go. The final game of matchweek 7. Chennaiyin in their away kit of white and the Red Miners wearing the Red. Chennaiyin will go right to left while the home side will try moving the other way.

Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25

Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25

Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25

The Men of Steel are fourth in the table with four wins and two losses while the Marina Machans are eighth with a couple of wins and the same number of draws and losses.

A win today will take Jamshedpur to the second spot just a point behind leaders Bengaluru FC. A victory for Chennaiyin will take them up to sixth spot.

Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25

Both the teams are entering today's game on the back of defeats in their previous match. Jamshedpur FC lost a challenging away to NorthEast United FC 5-0 and Chennaiyin FC went down 3-2 to Punjab FC in New Delhi.

Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25

Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League 2024-25 match between Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC that will begin at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs NZ Test Whitewash: Former Cricketers Weigh In On Ranji Trophy 'Intent' Debate
  2. Australia Vs Pakistan 1st ODI: Aussies Recover From Middle-order Collapse To Win
  3. Window For WPL, New T20 Champions League - Breaking Down ICC's Fresh Future Tours Programme
  4. AUS Vs PAK: Aussies Secure 71st Win Against Pakistan, Check India's Record Against Their Arch-Rivals
  5. Shami's Comeback Plans Derailed Again; Expected Ranji Trophy Appearance Thwarted
Football News
  1. Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Visitors Strike Thrice Within 25 Minutes - JFC 0-3 CFC
  2. Napoli 0-3 Atalanta, Serie A: Gasperini Plays Down Scudetto Talk Despite Dominating Win
  3. Inter 1-0 Venezia, Serie A: Inzaghi Seeks Improvements Ahead Of Arsenal, Napoli Clashes
  4. Trabzonspor 2-3 Fenerbahce, Super Lig: Mourinho Questions Turkey Move, Slams VAR - Watch
  5. Dani Olmo Bags Brace In Barcelona's 3-1 Victory Over Espanyol, Extending League Lead - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
  2. Paris Masters: Zverev Brushes Aside Humbert To Clinch His Seventh ATP 1000 Title - In Pics
  3. WTA Finals: Swiatek Battles From The Brink To Make Winning Start
  4. Paris Masters Final: Alexander Zverev Soars Past Ugo Humbert To Claim Crown
  5. Moselle Open: Injured Sumit Nagal Pulls Out Midway From Opener Against Corentin Moutet
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. UP Bypolls: Samajwadi Party Candidate Naseem Solanki Takes On BJP’s Suresh Awasthi In Sisamau
  2. Privacy Is Privacy; Even Spouse Cannot Violate It, Says Madras High Court
  3. IAF's MiG-29 Jet Crashes Near Agra, Pilot Ejects Safely; Court Of Inquiry Ordered
  4. Canada Temple Attack: India Raises Concern Over Safety Of Indian Nationals, Calls On Trudeau Govt For Action
  5. Day In Pics: November 04, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  2. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  3. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  4. Don: 1978-Forever
  5. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
US News
  1. 'Shouldn't Have Left White House In 2020', Says Trump | Will He Accept Results If He Loses This Time?
  2. The Swing States That Could Seal The US Presidential Elections
  3. The Political Battleground That Is The American Courtroom
  4. The Rise And Rise Of Donald Trump
  5. Trump, Harris Carry Out Final Campaigns Amid Tight Race To The White House | Latest On US Elections
World News
  1. Iranian Women's Long Fight For Freedom
  2. Spain Floods: Survivors Express Rage Against Govt Officials, King As They Visit Flood-Ravaged Valencia
  3. 'Hazardous' AQI Levels In Lahore Triggers Blame Game Between India, Pakistan
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israel Cancels 1967 UNRWA Agreement; Protestors Call For Urgent Ceasefire Deal
  5. Indonesia: 9 Dead After Series Of Volcanic Eruptions Burn Several Houses In Flores
Latest Stories
  1. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  2. Mumbai Vs Odisha Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When And Where To Watch Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane Play
  3. Karnataka Vs Bengal Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group C Round 4 Match
  4. Australia Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI Highlights: Aussies Win Low-Scoring MCG Thriller By 2 Wickets, Take 1-0 Lead
  5. Meghalaya Vs Jammu And Kashmir Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 4 Match
  6. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  7. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival
  8. Today's Horoscope For November 4, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs