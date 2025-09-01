Inter Milan players react at the end of a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Udinese at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella challenges for the ball with Udinese's Kingsley Ehizibue during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Udinese at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco kicks the ball during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Udinese at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries challenges for the ball with Udinese's Saba Goglichidze during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Udinese at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries challenges for the ball with Udinese's Jakub Piotrowski during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Udinese at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram challenges for the ball with Udinese's Jesper Karlstrom during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Udinese at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Udinese's Arthur Atta celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Udinese at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Udinese's Keinan Davis celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Udinese at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella challenges for the ball with Udinese's Adam Buksa during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Udinese at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.