Football

Serie A 2025-26: Inter Milan Suffer Shock Defeat At Home To Udinese

Inter Milan was the most impressive side during Serie A’s opening round, routing Torino 5-0. In the second round, the Nerazzurri were a big disappointment, getting beat 2-1 by Udinese on Sunday in their home opener. Inter went ahead early on with a goal from Denzel Dumfries. But a foul by Dumfries resulted in a penalty that Keinan Davis converted for Udinese to equalize and then Arthur Atta also scored before the break after Inter lost possession at mid-field. Inter, which is still clearly a work in progress under new coach Cristian Chivu, had a potential equalizer from Federico Dimarco annulled for offside. Francesco Pio Esposito, a highly touted 20-year-old striker, came on in the second half to make his Serie A debut for Inter but didn’t make much of an impact.