Inter Milan Vs Lazio Highlights, Serie A Updates: INT 2-2 LAZ; Nerazzurri Forced To Split Points In San Siro Thriller

Inter Milan vs Lazio Highlights, Serie A: Catch the play-by-play updates from the Italian football league match between Inter Milan and Lazio at the San Siro Stadium, as it happened

Yann Bisseck Inter Milan vs lazio Serie A
Inter Milan's Yann Bisseck fights for the ball with Lazio's Taty Castellanos during their Italian Serie A match at San Siro Stadium in Milan. Photo: Spada//LaPresse via AP
A 90th-minute Pedro penalty rescued a thrilling 2-2 draw for Lazio against Inter Milan in their Italian Serie A 2024-25, matchday 37 game at the San Siro Stadium on Sunday (May 18). With the stalemate, Inter remained second in the table (77 points), one point adrift of Napoli, who played a 0-0 draw at Parma. The results of the season finale will thus determine who wins the Italian top-flight. Follow the highlights from the football match, as it happened.
LIVE UPDATES

Inter Milan Vs Lazio Live Score, Serie A Updates: Hi!

Greetings and a warm welcome to one and all. We will bring to you the build-up and live updates from the matchday 37 clash between Inter Milan and Lazio at the San Siro, so stay with us.

Inter Milan Vs Lazio Live Score, Serie A Updates: Start Time, Streaming

The match will kick off at 12:15am IST. The Serie A clash between Inter Milan and Lazio will be live streamed on the GXR app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

Inter Milan Vs Lazio Live Score, Serie A Updates: Starting XIs

Here is how Inter Milan and Lazio line up ahead of kick-off at the San Siro:

Inter Milan Vs Lazio Live Score, Serie A Updates: State Of Play

Nine matches will be concurrently played as part of Serie A's matchday 37 at 12:15am, with Juventus taking on Udinese and AC Milan up against Roma. In addition to Napoli and Inter's title race, Atalanta are third with 74 points but have just one match to go in the season, while Juventus are fourth with 64 points.

Inter Milan Vs Lazio Live Score, Serie A Updates: Kick-Off

Inter attacking from right to left and Lazio from left to right in the first half. The Nerazzurri are again missing the services of regular skipper Lautaro Martinez, who is out reportedly due to muscle fatigue.

Inter Milan Vs Lazio Live Score, Serie A Updates: Over In Rome...

While the Parma vs Napoli game stands at 0-0 like the Inter Milan vs Lazio one, Roma have taken an early lead against AC Milan at the Stadio Olimpico. Gianluca Mancini netted in the third minute and Milan are now down to 10 men with Santiago Gimenez sent off in the 21st, to compound the visitors' woes.

Inter Milan Vs Lazio Live Score, Serie A Updates: INT 0-0 LAZ

A little frustration creeping in in the last couple of minutes from Inter, with Lazio staving off their attacks so far. Simone Inzaghi's men are desperate for a win, but the visitors have matched up so far. The game building up beautifully and could swing any way in the 50-odd remaining minutes.

Inter Milan Vs Lazio Live Score, Serie A Updates: Half-Time Update

Yann Bisseck scores at the stroke of half-time! The German centre-back drives it in from his left foot past a sea of Lazio players defending a post-corner move, and Inter Milan go into the mid-game interval with the scoreline reading 1-0 in their favour. As things stand, they would overtake Napoli at the top if the leaders are unable to change their 0-0 score against Parma.

Inter Milan Vs Lazio Live Score, Serie A Updates: Second Half Begins

Play resumes after the mid-match interval. Lazio now attacking from left to right and Inter from right to left. Another goal for the hosts and the match could be as good as done, one reckons.

Inter Milan Vs Lazio Live Score, Serie A Updates: Elsewhere...

Juventus have taken the lead against Udinese in the 61st minute via Nicolas Gonzalez, while Empoli lead Monza 3-1 and Cagliari are ahead 2-0 against Venezia. The Fiorentina vs Bologna game is locked at 1-1, while Roma lead AC Milan 2-1.

Inter Milan Vs Lazio Live Score, Serie A Updates: INT 1-1 LAZ

Lazio equalise! Substitute Pedro scores in the 72nd minute and after the goal being disallowed for Vecino seemingly being offside, a VAR check ensues and the goal stands. Inter are back to square one and need a goal again to try and overtake Napoli.

Inter Milan Vs Lazio Live Score, Serie A Updates: INT 2-1 LAZ

Inter respond immediately! What a fitting riposte from the Nerazzurri, who strike via Denzel Dumfries in the 79th minute to go back on top. The midfielder latches on to Calhanoglu's assist to put the hosts ahead of Napoli again for now.

Inter Milan Vs Lazio Live Score, Serie A Updates: INT 2-2 LAZ

More drama at the San Siro. While both coaches have been sent off, the referee awards Lazio a penalty after VAR check and Pedro steps up to convert it in the 90th minute. Lazio are back level, with seven minutes of added time coming up.

Inter Milan Vs Lazio Live Score, Serie A Updates: Full-Time Update

The final whistle is blown, and points are shared at the San Siro. Lazio have done remarkably well to hold Inter and the title race spices up even more, with the Nerazzurri now on 78 points and Napoli on 79 after a 0-0 draw with Parma.

