Serie A: Kenan Yildiz's Double Takes Juventus To Fighting Draw In Derby D’Italia - In Pics

Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries, covered, scores his side's fourth goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Juventus at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's head coach Simone Inzaghi, center, looks dejected after a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Juventus at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Juventus' Kenan Yildiz, left, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Juventus at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Juventus' Kenan Yildiz, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Juventus at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Juventus at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Juventus' Timothy Weah, center right, scores his side's second goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Juventus at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Juventus' Nicolo Savona, left, and Inter Milan's Matteo Darmian vie for the ball during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Juventus at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez is tackled by Juventus' Manuel Locatelli during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Juventus at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Henrikh Mkhitaryan, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Juventus at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic, right, celebrates with Juventus' Manuel Locatelli after scoring his side's opening goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Juventus at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.