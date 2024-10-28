Football

Serie A: Kenan Yildiz's Double Takes Juventus To Fighting Draw In Derby D’Italia - In Pics

Teenager Kenan Yildiz came off the bench to help Juventus salvage a 4-4 draw at Inter Milan in a highly entertaining Derby d’Italia on Sunday (October 27, 2024). Yildiz was brought on in the 61st minute with the score at 4-2 and Inter seemingly headed for an important victory before the 19-year-old’s late double. Inter remained second — four points behind Serie A leaders Napoli, and one point ahead of Juventus. Nicknamed “Italy’s derby”, matches between Inter and Juventus are always huge fixtures in the Serie A calendar and the two teams are considered the main title contenders, along with Napoli.

Italy Soccer Serie A Inter Milan and Juventus Derby D’Italia photo gallery_Denzel Dumfries
Serie A 2024-25: Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries, covered, scores his side's fourth goal | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries, covered, scores his side's fourth goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Juventus at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

2/10
Italy Soccer Serie A Inter Milan and Juventus Derby D’Italia photo gallery_Simone Inzaghi
Serie A 2024-25: Inter Milan's head coach Simone Inzaghi looks dejected | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Inter Milan's head coach Simone Inzaghi, center, looks dejected after a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Juventus at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

3/10
Italy Soccer Serie A Inter Milan and Juventus Derby D’Italia photo gallery_Kenan Yildiz
Serie A 2024-25: Juventus' Kenan Yildiz, left, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Juventus' Kenan Yildiz, left, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Juventus at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

4/10
Italy Soccer Serie A Inter Milan and Juventus Derby D’Italia photo gallery_Kenan Yildiz
Serie A 2024-25: Juventus' Kenan Yildiz, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Juventus' Kenan Yildiz, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Juventus at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

5/10
Italy Soccer Serie A Inter Milan and Juventus Derby D’Italia photo gallery_Denzel Dumfries
Serie A 2024-25: Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Juventus at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

6/10
Italy Soccer Serie A Inter Milan and Juventus Derby D’Italia photo gallery_Timothy Weah
Serie A 2024-25: Juventus' Timothy Weah, center right, scores his side's second goal | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Juventus' Timothy Weah, center right, scores his side's second goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Juventus at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

7/10
Italy Soccer Serie A Inter Milan and Juventus Derby D’Italia photo gallery_Nicolo Savona
Serie A 2024-25: Juventus' Nicolo Savona, left, and Inter Milan's Matteo Darmian vie for the ball | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Juventus' Nicolo Savona, left, and Inter Milan's Matteo Darmian vie for the ball during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Juventus at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

8/10
Italy Soccer Serie A Inter Milan and Juventus Derby D’Italia photo gallery_ Lautaro Martinez
Serie A 2024-25: Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez is tackled by Juventus' Manuel Locatelli | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez is tackled by Juventus' Manuel Locatelli during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Juventus at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

9/10
Italy Soccer Serie A Inter Milan and Juventus Derby D’Italia photo gallery_Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Serie A 2024-25: Inter Milan's Henrikh Mkhitaryan, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Inter Milan's Henrikh Mkhitaryan, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Juventus at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

10/10
Italy Soccer Serie A Inter Milan and Juventus Derby D’Italia photo gallery_Dusan Vlahovic
Serie A 2024-25: Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic, right, celebrates with Manuel Locatelli after scoring his side's opening goal | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic, right, celebrates with Juventus' Manuel Locatelli after scoring his side's opening goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Juventus at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Nepal Vs Scotland Live Streaming, ICC CWC League Two: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. AUS Vs PAK: Australia Announce T20I Squad For Pakistan Tour, Captain To Be Named Later
  3. NEP Vs USA, ICC CWC League 2: Nepal Lose By Three Wickets Against United States In Thriller
  4. Why Did Mohammed Shami Say Sorry To BCCI? Check India Pacer's Message
  5. Will MS Dhoni Play IPL 2025? India Legend Throws Major Hint About Possible Return
Football News
  1. Ballon d'Or 2024 Vs FIFA Best Awards: What's The Difference Between The Two
  2. East Bengal Vs Bashundhara Kings Live Streaming, AFC Challenge League, West Region: When, Where To Watch
  3. IND-U17 vs THA-U17, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: India’s 2-3 Loss to Thailand Leaves Their Fate Hanging
  4. West Ham 2-1 Manchester United, Premier League: Red Devils Lose, Pressure Mounts On Ten Hag
  5. Mumbai City FC 1-1 Odisha FC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: Islanders Share Points With Kalinga Warriors
Tennis News
  1. Holger Rune Shocked In Basel As Jack Draper Reaches Vienna Final
  2. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  3. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  4. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  5. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  3. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  4. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Third Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors
  5. 'Every Player Waits For Right Moment': Rani Rampal Reflects On Retirement, Career, Next Innings

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: Militants Fire At Army Vehicle In Akhnoor Sector; Search Ops Launched
  2. Full List: Shiv Sena Fields Milind Deora From Worli To Contest Aditya Thackeray In Maharashtra Assembly Polls
  3. Madrasas In Kerala: What The NCPCR Chairman Got Wrong
  4. In UP Madrasas, A Tussle Between Right To Education And Access To Education
  5. CPI(M) MLA Suspended Over Alleged Misbehaviour With Woman Journalist
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. Pakistan Leaders Offer 'Unwavering' Support To Kashmir Until They Achieve Rights To 'Self-Determination'
  2. Georgia’s Ruling Party Wins Another Term Amid Disputes
  3. Japan: PM Ishiba's Party Struggles Against Corruption Backlash
  4. Israel: Apparent Truck Attack On Bus Stop Near Mossad Headquarters Wounds Dozens
  5. Lahore Tops World’s Most Polluted Cities List, Delhi Follows With ‘Severe’ AQI | Check List
Latest Stories
  1. East Bengal Vs Bashundhara Kings Live Streaming, AFC Challenge League, West Region: When, Where To Watch
  2. Hylo Open 2024 Live Streaming: Indian Players, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About BWF 500 Tournament
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 28, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. In UP Madrasas, A Tussle Between Right To Education And Access To Education
  5. Full List: Shiv Sena Fields Milind Deora From Worli To Contest Aditya Thackeray In Maharashtra Assembly Polls
  6. NEP Vs USA, ICC CWC League 2: Nepal Lose By Three Wickets Against United States In Thriller
  7. Diwali 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And Significance Of The 5-days Festival
  8. AUS Vs PAK: Australia Announce T20I Squad For Pakistan Tour, Captain To Be Named Later