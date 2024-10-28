Football

Serie A: Kenan Yildiz's Double Takes Juventus To Fighting Draw In Derby D’Italia - In Pics

Teenager Kenan Yildiz came off the bench to help Juventus salvage a 4-4 draw at Inter Milan in a highly entertaining Derby d’Italia on Sunday (October 27, 2024). Yildiz was brought on in the 61st minute with the score at 4-2 and Inter seemingly headed for an important victory before the 19-year-old’s late double. Inter remained second — four points behind Serie A leaders Napoli, and one point ahead of Juventus. Nicknamed “Italy’s derby”, matches between Inter and Juventus are always huge fixtures in the Serie A calendar and the two teams are considered the main title contenders, along with Napoli.