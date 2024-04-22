Inter Vs Milan, Serie A Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Milan Derby On TV And Online

The Serie A clash between Inter Milan and AC Milan on April 22, Monday at San Siro promises an epic night to all the football fans. A win, will hand Inter 17 points with five rounds remaining, their 20th Italian League title, and second star. (More Football News)
If the fortunes turn towards Inter, the team will become the only second Italian team to have two stars with 20 wins. Juventus is the only team to hold three stars with 36 Serie A wins. The Nerazurris have won three matches in the last five games with two ending in a draw. They are coming with a disappointing 2-2 draw against Cagliari in their previous match, but the motivation for the big win apparently holds more power.
Advertisement
Milan, on the other hand, is not an easy challenge to overcome for Inter. Stefano Pioli's side too has won 19 Serie A titles and is placed second in the standings. But lately, they are not in their best form. The 2-1 defeat at the Europa League quarter-final against Roma has given them a reason for redemption, and they will be looking to bounce back strongly.
Inter Milan and AC Milan have met 65 times before with the Nerazurris emerging victorious 31 times which is 10 more than what Milan have won. They have won only one of their last eight derbies.
Advertisement
When is the Inter Milan Vs AC Milan Serie A match?
The Serie A match between Inter and Milan will take place on April 22, Monday 2:45 pm ET | April 23, Tuesday 12:15 am IST at San Siro, Milan.
Where to watch the Inter Milan Vs AC Milan Serie A match?
The Inter Milan vs AC Milan Serie A match will be live telecasted by Viacom 18 and it will also be available to live stream at the Jio Cinema app in India.
In the USA the match will be available to watch on Paramount and in the UK on TNT 1 Sports and Discovery plus app.