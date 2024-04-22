Inter Vs Milan, Serie A Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Milan Derby On TV And Online

If the fortunes turn towards Inter, the team will become the only second Italian team to have two stars with 20 wins. Juventus is the only team to hold three stars with 36 Serie A wins. The Nerazurris have won three matches in the last five games with two ending in a draw. They are coming with a disappointing 2-2 draw against Cagliari in their previous match, but the motivation for the big win apparently holds more power.