Hoffenheim 0-4 Bayern Munich, Bundesliga: Harry Kane Ends Second Straight Season As Top Scorer

Bayern's Harry Kane stands on the pitch after the game with the top scorer of the 2024/2025 season award, after the German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich at the PreZero Arena in Sinsheim, Germany.
Bayern's Serge Gnabry, center, scores his side's third goal of the game during the German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich at the PreZero Arena in Sinsheim, Germany
Bayern's Thomas Mueller, right, high fives teammate Harry Kane during his substitution in the German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich at the PreZero Arena in Sinsheim, Germany.
Bayern's Thomas Mueller, left, in action against Hoffenheim's Leo Ostigaard during the German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich at the PreZero Arena in Sinsheim, Germany.
Bayern's Joshua Kimmich, left, celebrates after scoring during the German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich at the PreZero Arena in Sinsheim, Germany.
Bayern's Thomas Mueller celebrates after his team's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich at the PreZero Arena in Sinsheim, Germany.
Bayern's Michael Olise, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich at the PreZero Arena in Sinsheim, Germany.
Bayern's Thomas Mueller, left, and Hoffenheim's Dennis Geiger fight for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich at the PreZero Arena in Sinsheim, Germany.
Hoffenheim's Adam Hlozek, left, in action against Bayern's Eric Dier during the German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich at the PreZero Arena in Sinsheim, Germany.
Bayern's Serge Gnabry, left, and Hoffenheim's Arthur Chaves fight for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich at the PreZero Arena in Sinsheim, Germany.