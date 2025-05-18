Football

Hoffenheim 0-4 Bayern Munich, Bundesliga: Harry Kane Ends Second Straight Season As Top Scorer

Harry Kane didn’t need to start Bayern Munich’s last game of the Bundesliga to finish as the league’s top-scorer again. The team was presented with the trophy after its win over Borussia Monchengladbach the previous weekend and 14 of the players, including Kane, continued the party with a quick trip to Ibiza before returning to Munich. Bayern went on to end the season with a 4-0 win against Hoffenheim on Saturday (May 17). Thomas Muller started in his last Bundesliga appearance for the club and made way for Kane for the last half hour. Kane set up Serge Gnabry for Bayern’s third goal and completed the scoring with his league-leading 26th. It’s the second consecutive year the 31-year-old Kane has finished as the Bundesliga top-scorer, making him the first player to win the cannon trophy in his first two seasons in the German league.