Football

UEFA Nations League: France Held To A Draw By Israel

France and Italy qualified for the quarterfinal stage of the revamped Nations League on Thursday as England got its revenge on Greece ahead of the imminent arrival of Thomas Tuchel as coach. France drew 0-0 with Israel in a match requiring a high-security operation in and around Paris, a week after violence erupted in Amsterdam in connection with Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv’s visit for a Europa League match. Around 150 Israel supporters were among a crowd of 16,611 inside the 80,000-capacity Stade de France and there was a brief scuffle between some fans at one point in the first half. The draw was enough to secure France a top-two finish in its group along with Italy, which beat Belgium 1-0 away thanks to Sandro Tonali’s 11th-minute goal.

UEFA Nations League soccer: Israel team members react to their supporters | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

Israel team members react to their supporters following the UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Israel at the Sea de de France stadium in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.

UEFA Nations League soccer: Israel supporters react following match between France and Israel | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
Israel supporters react following the UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Israel at the Sea de de France stadium in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.

UEFA Nations League soccer: France's Kingsley Coman, centre, heads the ball | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
France's Kingsley Coman, centre, heads the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Israel at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.

UEFA Nations League soccer: France's Eduardo Camavinga, right, and Israel's Mahmoud Jaber challenge for the ball | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
France's Eduardo Camavinga, right, and Israel's Mahmoud Jaber challenge for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Israel at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.

UEFA Nations League soccer: France's Warren Zaire-Emery, right, and Israel's Idan Nachmias challenge for the ball | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
France's Warren Zaire-Emery, right, and Israel's Idan Nachmias challenge for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Israel at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.

UEFA Nations League soccer: France's Adrien Rabiot heads the ball against Israel | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
France's Adrien Rabiot heads the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Israel at the Sea de de France stadium in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.

UEFA Nations League soccer: France's Dayot Upmecano, left, kicks the ball past Israel's Dor Peretz | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
France's Dayot Upmecano, left, kicks the ball past Israel's Dor Peretz during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Israel at the Sea de de France stadium in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.

UEFA Nations League soccer: France's Bradley Barcola, left, challenges for the ball with Israel's Manor Solomon and Mohammad Abu Fani | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
France's Bradley Barcola, left, challenges for the ball with Israel's Manor Solomon, centre, and Mohammad Abu Fani during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Israel at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.

UEFA Nations League soccer: Israel's goalkeeper Daniel Peretz, left, and France's Ibrahima Konate, centre top, challenge for the ball | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
Israel's goalkeeper Daniel Peretz, left, and France's Ibrahima Konate, centre top, challenge for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Israel at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.

UEFA Nations League soccer: Israel's goalkeeper Daniel Peretz takes the ball | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
Israel's goalkeeper Daniel Peretz takes the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Israel at the Sea de de France stadium in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.

