FC Goa Vs Punjab FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: High Flying Shers Meet Upbeat Gaurs

FC Goa Vs Punjab FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Head To Head
Punjab FC and FC Goa have faced each other twice in ISL history. Goa emerged victorious on one occasion while the remaining game ended in a draw.
FC Goa Vs Punjab FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Squads
FC Goa Full Squad List: Arshdeep Singh, Lara Sharma, Laxmikant Kattimani, Hrithik Tiwari, Sandesh Jhingan, Odei Onaindia, Muhammad Hamad, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Jay Gupta, Aakash Sangwan, Seriton Fernandes, Leander D’Cunha, Carl McHugh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Sahil Tavora, Rowllin Borges, Muhammad Nemil, Brison Fernandes, Boris Singh, Borja Herrera, Dejan Drazic, Iker Guarrotxena, Mohammad Yasir, Udanta Singh, Armando Sadiku, Devendra Murgaokar
Punjab FC Full Squad List: Samik Mitra, Mohammed Nawaz, Devansh Dabas, Prateek Kumar Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Bikash Yumnam, Laldinliana Renthlei, Mandar Rao Dessai, PC Laldinpuia, Preyarhanjan RS, Ryan Edwards, Sachu Biby, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Jitweshwor Singh, Ayush Adhikari, Alexander Jesuraj, Elsinho, Lukas Brambilla, Nesta Colin, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Jitendra Singh, Farukh Choudhary, Connor Shields, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Vincy Barretto, Wilmar Jordan Gill, Kiyan Nassiri, Gurkirat Singh, Irfan Yadwad
FC Goa Vs Punjab FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming
The FC Goa and Punjab FC, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on Wednesday, November 6 at 7:30 pm IST at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. The match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.