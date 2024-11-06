Football

FC Goa Vs Punjab FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: High Flying Shers Meet Upbeat Gaurs

Both FC Goa and Punjab FC enter the match on the back of a win in their respective last matches. Which one of the two sides will be able to earn another three points tonight? Follow FCG vs PFC, Indian Super League 2024-25 match live here

6 November 2024
Luka Majcen during Punjab FC 3-2 Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 match. ISL | FDSL
Welcome to the live coverage of the FC Goa vs Punjab FC, Indian Super League 2024-25 match going on at the Fatorda Stadium. Both the teams are coming into the match on the back of wins in their previous match. Punjab FC, in fact, have lost just once this season in their five outings. The Shers will like to continue to do the good work and notch up another win tonight so that they can put pressure on the table-toppers Bengaluru FC. But the Gaurs are not an easy opposition. They are coming into today's fixture on the back of a commanding 3-0 victory over the table-toppers Bengaluru FC. Can they do the same to Punjab FC as well? Follow FCG vs PFC, Indian Super League 2024-25 match live here
FC Goa Vs Punjab FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Head To Head

Punjab FC and FC Goa have faced each other twice in ISL history. Goa emerged victorious on one occasion while the remaining game ended in a draw.

FC Goa Vs Punjab FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Squads 

FC Goa Full Squad List: Arshdeep Singh, Lara Sharma, Laxmikant Kattimani, Hrithik Tiwari, Sandesh Jhingan, Odei Onaindia, Muhammad Hamad, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Jay Gupta, Aakash Sangwan, Seriton Fernandes, Leander D’Cunha, Carl McHugh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Sahil Tavora, Rowllin Borges, Muhammad Nemil, Brison Fernandes, Boris Singh, Borja Herrera, Dejan Drazic, Iker Guarrotxena, Mohammad Yasir, Udanta Singh, Armando Sadiku, Devendra Murgaokar

Punjab FC Full Squad List: Samik Mitra, Mohammed Nawaz, Devansh Dabas, Prateek Kumar Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Bikash Yumnam, Laldinliana Renthlei, Mandar Rao Dessai, PC Laldinpuia, Preyarhanjan RS, Ryan Edwards, Sachu Biby, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Jitweshwor Singh, Ayush Adhikari, Alexander Jesuraj, Elsinho, Lukas Brambilla, Nesta Colin, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Jitendra Singh, Farukh Choudhary, Connor Shields, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Vincy Barretto, Wilmar Jordan Gill, Kiyan Nassiri, Gurkirat Singh, Irfan Yadwad

FC Goa Vs Punjab FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming

The FC Goa and Punjab FC, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on Wednesday, November 6 at 7:30 pm IST at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. The match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.

