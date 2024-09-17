Football

FC Goa Vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Manolo Marquez's Men Look To Continue JFC Dominance

Catch the live action from the FC Goa Vs Jamshedpur FC match in the Indian Super League 2024-25, right here

Vignesh Bharadwaj
17 September 2024
FC Goa takes on Jamshedpur FC in their opening fixture of ISL 2024/25 season. File
Welcome to the live coverage of the sixth match of the ongoing Indian Super League fixture between FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC being played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, India. Manolo Marquez’s men will be super determined to start the season with a win, while the Men of Steel will look to beat the Gaurs, something they have failed to do in their last four outings. Catch all the live action from the match, right here
LIVE UPDATES

ISL Live Updates: FC Goa Vs Jamshedpur FC

We are just about 25 minutes away from kick-off at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. Both the teams are going through their warm-ups as this one promises to be an exciting clash at the Land of the Gaurs.

ISL Live Updates: FC Goa Vs Jamshedpur FC

FC Goa have named their first XI of the Indian Super League 2024-25 season. Can they get their campaign off to the perfect start?

ISL Live Updates: FC Goa Vs Jamshedpur FC

When does the FC Goa Vs Jamshedpur FC Indian Super League match start?

The sixth match of the Indian Super League 2024-25 between FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST.

