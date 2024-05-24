Football

FA Cup Final Will Decide Man United Manager Erik Ten Hag's Future?

Jim Ratcliffe became co-owner of Manchester United FC this year against the backdrop of 11 years of decline, a new CEO has been hired, a technical director, too. A new sporting director is on the way. Ten Hag's position is the last major call to make. Ten Hag's position is the last major call to make

File Photo
Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag File Photo
info_icon

Change is happening at pace at Manchester United. (More Football News)

Where manager Erik ten Hag fits into that picture is uncertain.

Ahead of Saturday's FA Cup final against Manchester City, he avoided ongoing speculation about his position.

“I am just focusing on the job I have to do and that is, first, win the game on Saturday, and then we are in the project and keep going in the project,” Ten Hag said on Thursday.

If the Cup final ultimately determines his future, then it is the most testing of final auditions for the Dutchman in front of his new boss, British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe became co-owner of the club this year against the backdrop of 11 years of decline, impatient supporters, and City's increasing dominance of English soccer. He has wasted no time in getting to work.

Old Trafford could be upgraded. A new CEO has been hired, a technical director, too. A new sporting director is on the way. Ten Hag's position is the last major call to make.

There has been no indication from the club that the former Ajax manager is at risk. But the FA Cup represents his last chance to salvage a season in which United suffered its lowest ever finish in the Premier League (eighth), lost 14 times, and will take a financial hit for missing out on European soccer unless Ten Hag's team wins on Saturday.

Manchester United defender, Harry Maguire. - null
FA Cup Final, Manchester Derby: Man Utd's Harry Maguire Ruled Out Due To Injury

BY Stats Perform

Even victory might not be enough to save his job after such a troubled campaign and his failure to meet Ratcliffe's stated target of Champions League qualification.

“I came here to win trophies. Saturday I have the next opportunity,” Ten Hag said.

“Then we will see where we are in the project and the things that we have to change.”

There has been a theme to Ratcliffe's changes so far.

New CEO Omar Berrada was hired directly from City, where he was involved in the signing of Erling Haaland. Technical director Jason Wilcox came from Southampton, but previously headed up City's academy which has produced stars like Phil Foden and Cole Palmer.

Wilcox will assess how culpable Ten Hag is, whether he's been hampered by working within a failing structure that has seen United spend billions of pounds on underperforming players for more than a decade.

Ten Hag delivered the English League Cup in his first season in charge. His United lost last year's FA Cup final to City 2-1. Victory and revenge for Ten Hag at Wembley on Saturday would not erase all the doubts hanging over his head, but it would be a start.

“It is never easy, but we will go for it and have to believe it — as we did last season — and often against good opponents we play our best football," Ten Hag said. “I expect the same on Saturday.”

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bangladesh MP 'Honey-Trapped' Before 'Murder'? Bengal CID Detains One | Case So Far
  2. The Last Stand: Niyamgiri Villagers Boycott Election To Oppose ‘Arbitrary’ Arrests, Bauxite Mining  
  3. Haryana: 7 Killed, 25 Others Injured After Truck Rams Into Mini Bus In Ambala
  4. Politics Of Mining: Why Some Goans Don't Want Mining To Resume
  5. Environment Issues Missing From Poll Agenda In Himachal, Uttarakhand
Entertainment News
  1. Cannes 2024: 'Sunflowers Were The First Ones To Know' By India's Chidananda S Naik Wins La Cinef First Prize
  2. Cannes 2024: Aditi Rao Hydari Walks The Red Carpet In An Elegant Gaurav Gupta Strapless Gown
  3. Janhvi Kapoor Reveals She Wears Rented Clothes And Jewellery: Bhaade Ke Hain, Lautana Padta Hai
  4. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Salman Khan Cried While Shooting For 'Maine Pyar Kiya's 'Kabootar Ja' Song For THIS Reason
  5. Here's Why Abdu Rozik Rejected The Opportunity To Participate In Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Through To Malaysia Masters SF
  2. French Open Draw: Rafael Nadal To Face Alexander Zverev In First Round - In Pics
  3. USA Vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Bangladesh Lose Series As United States Stun Asian Giants Ahead Of World Cup
  4. Geneva Open: Novak Djokovic Beats Tallon Griekspoor, Breezes Into Semi-Finals - In Pics
  5. Jabra Ladies Open 2024: India's Diksha Dagar Gets Off To Modest Start
World News
  1. US Regulators Take Aim At Live Nation: Lawsuit Alleges 'Monopoly' Tactics In Live Music Industry
  2. List Of Countries Which Recognise Palestine In 2024
  3. Pope Francis Clears Sainthood For Italian Teenager. How Someone Becomes A Saint
  4. Nepali Woman Climber Sets Record As Fastest Female Climber Of Everest
  5. Graduate Route Safe For Now As UK Cracks Down On Student Visas
Latest Stories
  1. Apple Rumors: iPhone 16 Pro Max And iPhone 16 Pro To Get Camera Upgrades, Here's What To Expect
  2. French Open 2024: 5 Top Storylines From Roland Garros This Year Ft Nadal's Swansong
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Modi Can Do Everything,' Says Shah; Security Tightened In Bengal's Nandigram After BJP Worker's Death
  4. French Open 2024 Draw Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Roland Garros Event In India
  5. First Time Candidates Of Lok Sabha Elections: Breath Of Fresh Air Or Old Wine In New Bottle?
  6. Watch: 'Heeramandi' Star Aditi Rao Hydari Recreates Her Viral Gaja Gamini Walk In A Floral Gown In Cannes
  7. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Eliminator? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  8. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic Beats Tallon Griekspoor, Enters Geneva Open Semis