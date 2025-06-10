Norway's Erling Haaland applauds the fans at the end of the World Cup 2026 group I qualifying soccer match between Estonia and Norway, at the Lillekula Stadium in Tallinn.
Norway's Martin Odegaard eyes the ball during the World Cup 2026 group I qualifying soccer match between Estonia and Norway, at the Lillekula Stadium in Tallinn.
Norway's Erling Haaland heads the ball above Estonia's Joseph Saliste during the World Cup 2026 group I qualifying soccer match between Estonia and Norway, at the Lillekula Stadium in Tallinn.
Norway's Erling Haaland, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup 2026 group I qualifying soccer match between Estonia and Norway, at the Lillekula Stadium in Tallinn.
Estonia's Maksim Paskotsi trips over Norway's Morten Thorsby during the World Cup 2026 group I qualifying soccer match between Estonia and Norway, at the Lillekula Stadium in Tallinn.
Norway's Erling Haaland, center, attempts a shot at goal during the World Cup 2026 group I qualifying soccer match between Estonia and Norway, at the Lillekula Stadium in Tallinn.
Norway's Alexander Sorloth heads the ball next to Estonia's Joseph Saliste, left, during the World Cup 2026 group I qualifying soccer match between Estonia and Norway, at the Lillekula Stadium in Tallinn.
Estonia's Michael Schjonning-Larsen, right, vies for the ball with Norway's Antonio Nusa during the World Cup 2026 group I qualifying soccer match between Estonia and Norway, at the Lillekula Stadium in Tallinn.
Estonia's Mattias Kait, left, vies for the ball with Norway's Morten Thorsby during the World Cup 2026 group I qualifying soccer match between Estonia and Norway, at the Lillekula Stadium in Tallinn.
Norway players pose before the World Cup 2026 group I qualifying soccer match between Estonia and Norway, at the Lillekula Stadium in Tallinn.