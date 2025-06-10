Football

Estonia 0-1 Norway, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Erling Haaland Stars In Visitors' Victory

Erling Haaland helped Norway maintain their perfect win record in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers with a 1-0 win over Estonia on Tuesday (June 10, 2025). Haaland took his tally to 42 goals in 43 matches for his national side with a 62nd-minute finish, and while not his best strike for Norway, it could be one of his most important. After a quick counter-attack, the Manchester City striker saw his initial effort blocked by Maksim Paskotsi, with the ball looping over Karl Hein and onto the crossbar. But Haaland was the quickest to react to the loose ball, tucking home on the line for his fourth goal in as many games during Norway's qualifying campaign.

FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers group I soccer match Estonia vs Norway: Erling Haaland
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Estonia vs Norway | Photo: AP/Sergei Grits

Norway's Erling Haaland applauds the fans at the end of the World Cup 2026 group I qualifying soccer match between Estonia and Norway, at the Lillekula Stadium in Tallinn.

2/10
FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers group I soccer match Estonia vs Norway: Martin Odegaard
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Estonia vs Norway | Photo: AP/Sergei Grits

Norway's Martin Odegaard eyes the ball during the World Cup 2026 group I qualifying soccer match between Estonia and Norway, at the Lillekula Stadium in Tallinn.

3/10
FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers group I soccer match Estonia vs Norway: Erling Haaland
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Estonia vs Norway | Photo: AP/Sergei Grits

Norway's Erling Haaland heads the ball above Estonia's Joseph Saliste during the World Cup 2026 group I qualifying soccer match between Estonia and Norway, at the Lillekula Stadium in Tallinn.

4/10
FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers group I soccer match Estonia vs Norway: Erling Haaland
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Estonia vs Norway | Photo: AP/Sergei Grits

Norway's Erling Haaland, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup 2026 group I qualifying soccer match between Estonia and Norway, at the Lillekula Stadium in Tallinn.

5/10
FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers group I soccer match Estonia vs Norway: Maksim Paskotsi
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Estonia vs Norway | Photo: AP/Sergei Grits

Estonia's Maksim Paskotsi trips over Norway's Morten Thorsby during the World Cup 2026 group I qualifying soccer match between Estonia and Norway, at the Lillekula Stadium in Tallinn.

6/10
FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers group I soccer match Estonia vs Norway: Erling Haaland
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Estonia vs Norway | Photo: AP/Sergei Grits

Norway's Erling Haaland, center, attempts a shot at goal during the World Cup 2026 group I qualifying soccer match between Estonia and Norway, at the Lillekula Stadium in Tallinn.

7/10
FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers group I soccer match Estonia vs Norway: Alexander Sorloth
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Estonia vs Norway | Photo: AP/Sergei Grits

Norway's Alexander Sorloth heads the ball next to Estonia's Joseph Saliste, left, during the World Cup 2026 group I qualifying soccer match between Estonia and Norway, at the Lillekula Stadium in Tallinn.

8/10
FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers soccer match Estonia vs Norway: Michael Schjonning-Larsen
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Estonia vs Norway | Photo: AP/Sergei Grits

Estonia's Michael Schjonning-Larsen, right, vies for the ball with Norway's Antonio Nusa during the World Cup 2026 group I qualifying soccer match between Estonia and Norway, at the Lillekula Stadium in Tallinn.

9/10
FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers group I soccer match Estonia vs Norway: Mattias Kait
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Estonia vs Norway | Photo: AP/Sergei Grits

Estonia's Mattias Kait, left, vies for the ball with Norway's Morten Thorsby during the World Cup 2026 group I qualifying soccer match between Estonia and Norway, at the Lillekula Stadium in Tallinn.

10/10
FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers group I soccer match Estonia vs Norway team photo
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Estonia vs Norway | Photo: AP/Sergei Grits

Norway players pose before the World Cup 2026 group I qualifying soccer match between Estonia and Norway, at the Lillekula Stadium in Tallinn.

