Football

Estonia 0-1 Norway, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Erling Haaland Stars In Visitors' Victory

Erling Haaland helped Norway maintain their perfect win record in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers with a 1-0 win over Estonia on Tuesday (June 10, 2025). Haaland took his tally to 42 goals in 43 matches for his national side with a 62nd-minute finish, and while not his best strike for Norway, it could be one of his most important. After a quick counter-attack, the Manchester City striker saw his initial effort blocked by Maksim Paskotsi, with the ball looping over Karl Hein and onto the crossbar. But Haaland was the quickest to react to the loose ball, tucking home on the line for his fourth goal in as many games during Norway's qualifying campaign.