Some home fans left their seats and were seen heading to the exits inside Bramall Lane after 25 minutes when Kai Havertz made it 4-0, adding to strikes from Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli either side of an own-goal by Jayden Bogle.

With supporters in the away end singing “We’re gonna score in a minute,” Declan Rice slotted home a fifth in the 39th minute. It meant Arsenal scored five goals in three straight away league games — after West Ham (6-0) and Burnley (5-0) — and tied the record for most goals scored in the first half of a league game.