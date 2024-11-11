EFL Championship Wrap: Sheffield United Win In Derby, Burnley Edge Swansea With Late Rodriguez Goal

Sheffield United joined leaders Sunderland at the top of the Championship table after a hard-fought 1-0 win against local rivals Sheffield Wednesday. (More Football News)
After a goalless first half, Tyrese Campbell latched onto a pass from Callum O'Hare and slotted past Wednesday goalkeeper James Beadle for the winner five minutes into the second period.
This was the Blades' sixth consecutive clean sheet at Bramall Lane and their fourth straight win home or away, and sees them go level with Sunderland on 31 points from 15 matches.
Meanwhile, Burnley are four points behind the top two after they snatched a last-gasp 1-0 victory against visitors Swansea City.
Jay Rodriguez's stoppage-time penalty secured the points for the Clarets at Turf Moor, ending their four-match winless run and climbing to fourth in the table.
West Brom are a place and two points behind Burnley after ending their own barren sequence.
Early goals from Karlan Grant and Josh Maja were enough to defeat Hull City 2-1 and register West Brom's first win in nine matches.