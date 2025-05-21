Football

Crystal Palace 4-2 Wolves: Eddie Nketiah Bags Brace In Eagles Historic Premier League Match

Eddie Nketiah bagged a brilliant brace as Crystal Palace followed up their FA Cup title with a 4-2 victory over Wolves at Selhurst Park in their Premier League 2024-25 matchday 37 game on Tuesday night . After Emmanuel Agbadou opened the scoring for the visitors, Nketiah sparked the comeback, striking twice before the break. Ben Chilwell’s deflected free-kick made it 3-1, and despite Jorgen Strand Larsen pulling one back, Eberechi Eze sealed the win late on. Oliver Glasner’s side hit the 52-point mark – their best-ever Premier League tally. Wolves, meanwhile, slipped to a third straight defeat, though Strand Larsen continued his fine form with his 14th league goal of the campaign.