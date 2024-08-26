Chelsea Vs Wolves, Premier League: Blues Celebrate Emphatic 6-2 Victory With Noni Madueke's Hat-Trick – In Pics

Chelsea's Joao Felix scores his sides sixth goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.
Chelsea's Noni Madueke, center, celebrates scoring with teammates during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.
Chelsea's Wesley Fofana, left, and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jorgen Strand Larsen, right, celebrates scoring with teammate Matheus Cunha during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.
Chelsea's Cole Palmer, center, celebrates scoring with teammates Noni Madueke, left, and Enzo Fernandez during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Mario Lemina, left, and Chelsea's Mykhaylo Mudryk battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.
Chelsea's Noni Madueke, left, and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Rayan Ait-Nouri battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.
Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.
Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson, right, scores during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.