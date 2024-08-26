Football

Chelsea Vs Wolves, Premier League: Blues Celebrate Emphatic 6-2 Victory With Noni Madueke's Hat-Trick – In Pics

On August 25, Sunday, the Premier League 2024-25 featured a thrilling clash between Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the Blues securing a dramatic 6-2 victory. Noni Madueke's hat-trick was the highlight of Chelsea's' emphatic performance at Molineux Stadium. With this, they surged into the top half of the table, joining seven other teams with three points, while Wolves remain in 19th place after two defeats. Enzo Maresca celebrated his first Premier League win with Chelsea. Nicholas Jackson opened the scoring in the 2nd minute, but Matheus Cunha equalized for Wolves. However, the Blues then took control with goals from Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke, and Joao Felix to seal the win.