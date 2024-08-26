Football

Chelsea Vs Wolves, Premier League: Blues Celebrate Emphatic 6-2 Victory With Noni Madueke's Hat-Trick – In Pics

On August 25, Sunday, the Premier League 2024-25 featured a thrilling clash between Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the Blues securing a dramatic 6-2 victory. Noni Madueke's hat-trick was the highlight of Chelsea's' emphatic performance at Molineux Stadium. With this, they surged into the top half of the table, joining seven other teams with three points, while Wolves remain in 19th place after two defeats. Enzo Maresca celebrated his first Premier League win with Chelsea. Nicholas Jackson opened the scoring in the 2nd minute, but Matheus Cunha equalized for Wolves. However, the Blues then took control with goals from Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke, and Joao Felix to seal the win.

Premier League 2024-25: Chelsea's Joao Felix scores his sides sixth goal against Wolves | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP

Chelsea's Joao Felix scores his sides sixth goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.

2/10
Premier League 2024-25: Chelseas Noni Madueke, center, celebrates scoring against Wolves
Premier League 2024-25: Chelsea's Noni Madueke, center, celebrates scoring against Wolves | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP

Chelsea's Noni Madueke, center, celebrates scoring with teammates during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.

3/10
Premier League 2024-25: Chelseas Wesley Fofana, left, and Wolverhampton Wanderers Matheus Cunha battle for the ball
Premier League 2024-25: Chelsea's Wesley Fofana, left, and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha battle for the ball | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP

Chelsea's Wesley Fofana, left, and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.

4/10
Premier League 2024-25: Wolverhampton Wanderers Jorgen Strand Larsen, right, celebrates scoring with teammate Matheus Cunha against Chelsea
Premier League 2024-25: Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jorgen Strand Larsen, right, celebrates scoring with teammate Matheus Cunha against Chelsea | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jorgen Strand Larsen, right, celebrates scoring with teammate Matheus Cunha during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.

5/10
Premier League 2024-25: Chelseas Cole Palmer, center, celebrates scoring with teammates Noni Madueke, left, and Enzo Fernandez
Premier League 2024-25: Chelsea's Cole Palmer, center, celebrates scoring with teammates Noni Madueke, left, and Enzo Fernandez | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP

Chelsea's Cole Palmer, center, celebrates scoring with teammates Noni Madueke, left, and Enzo Fernandez during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.

6/10
Premier League 2024-25: Wolverhampton Wanderers Matheus Cunha celebrates scoring against Chelsea
Premier League 2024-25: Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha celebrates scoring against Chelsea | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.

7/10
Premier League 2024-25: Wolverhampton Wanderers Mario Lemina, left, and Chelseas Mykhaylo Mudryk battle for the ball
Premier League 2024-25: Wolverhampton Wanderers' Mario Lemina, left, and Chelsea's Mykhaylo Mudryk battle for the ball | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Mario Lemina, left, and Chelsea's Mykhaylo Mudryk battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.

8/10
Premier League 2024-25: Chelseas Noni Madueke, left, and Wolverhampton Wanderers Rayan Ait-Nouri battle for the ball
Premier League 2024-25: Chelsea's Noni Madueke, left, and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Rayan Ait-Nouri battle for the ball | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP

Chelsea's Noni Madueke, left, and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Rayan Ait-Nouri battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.

9/10
Premier League 2024-25: Chelseas Nicolas Jackson celebrates scoring against Wolves
Premier League 2024-25: Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson celebrates scoring against Wolves | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP

Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.

10/10
Premier League 2024-25: Chelseas Nicolas Jackson, right, scores against Wolves
Premier League 2024-25: Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson, right, scores against Wolves | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP

Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson, right, scores during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.

