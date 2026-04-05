Chelsea Vs Port Vale, FA Cup 2025-26 Quarter-Final: Blues Thrash League One Side 7-0 At Stamford Bridge - In Pics
Chelsea delivered a ruthless masterclass at Stamford Bridge, dismantling League One’s Port Vale 7-0 to secure their place in the FA Cup semi-finals. Jorrel Hato ignited the rout just 63 seconds in, followed by first-half strikes from Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer. The dominance continued after the break as Tosin Adarabioyo and Andrey Santos added headers before Estêvão Willian and Alejandro Garnacho completed the scoring. Despite Port Vale’s historic quarter-final run, they were simply overwhelmed by a Blues side that produced a staggering 20 shots and nearly 5.0 expected goals (xG). See best photos from the match below.
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