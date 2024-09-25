Football

Serie A: FC Como Beat Atalanta - In Pics

Como got its first Serie A win in more than 21 years as Cesc Fabregas’ team won 3-2 at Atalanta in a rescheduled match on Tuesday. Delightful second-half goals from Gabriel Strefezza and Alieu Fadera, as well as an own goal from Atalanta defender Sead Kolasinac saw newly promoted Como fight back for its first win in the Italian top flight since May 2003. It was a third defeat of the season for Atalanta, which drew 0-0 against Arsenal in the Champions League last week. The match — which was a local derby — was originally meant to take place on Monday night but had to be postponed by 24 hours due to heavy rains in Bergamo and a waterlogged pitch.