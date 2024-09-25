Como's Cesc Fabregas is congratulated following the Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Como at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy.
Como's Nico Paz, right, and Sergi Roberto celebrate after Paz scored during the Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Como at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy.
Como's Gabriel Strefezza celebrates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Como at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy.
Como's Patrick Cutrone plays the ball following the Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Como at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy.
Atalanta's Ademola Lookman, left, battles for the ball with Como's Sergi Roberto during the Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Como at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy.
Atalanta's Mateo Retegui, right, fights for the ball with Como's Sergi Roberto during the Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Como at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy.