Como got its first Serie A win in more than 21 years as Cesc Fabregas’ team won 3-2 at Atalanta in a rescheduled match on Tuesday. Delightful second-half goals from Gabriel Strefezza and Alieu Fadera, as well as an own goal from Atalanta defender Sead Kolasinac saw newly promoted Como fight back for its first win in the Italian top flight since May 2003. It was a third defeat of the season for Atalanta, which drew 0-0 against Arsenal in the Champions League last week. The match — which was a local derby — was originally meant to take place on Monday night but had to be postponed by 24 hours due to heavy rains in Bergamo and a waterlogged pitch.

Serie A 2024-25, Atalanta vs Como:

Como's Cesc Fabregas is congratulated following the Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Como at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy.

Serie A 2024-25, Atalanta vs Como: Comos Nico Paz, right, and Sergi Roberto celebrate after Paz scored a goal
Serie A 2024-25, Atalanta vs Como: Como's Nico Paz, right, and Sergi Roberto celebrate after Paz scored a goal

Como's Nico Paz, right, and Sergi Roberto celebrate after Paz scored during the Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Como at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy.

Serie A 2024-25, Atalanta vs Como: Comos Gabriel Strefezza celebrates after scoring a goal
Serie A 2024-25, Atalanta vs Como: Como's Gabriel Strefezza celebrates after scoring a goal

Como's Gabriel Strefezza celebrates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Como at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy.

Serie A 2024-25, Atalanta vs Como: Comos Patrick Cutrone plays the ball
Serie A 2024-25, Atalanta vs Como: Como's Patrick Cutrone plays the ball

Como's Patrick Cutrone plays the ball following the Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Como at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy.

Serie A 2024-25, Atalanta vs Como: Atalantas Ademola Lookman, left, battles for the ball with Comos Sergi Roberto
Serie A 2024-25, Atalanta vs Como: Atalanta's Ademola Lookman, left, battles for the ball with Como's Sergi Roberto

Atalanta's Ademola Lookman, left, battles for the ball with Como's Sergi Roberto during the Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Como at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy.

Serie A 2024-25, Atalanta vs Como: Atalantas Mateo Retegui, right, fights for the ball with Comos Sergi Roberto
Serie A 2024-25, Atalanta vs Como: Atalanta's Mateo Retegui, right, fights for the ball with Como's Sergi Roberto

Atalanta's Mateo Retegui, right, fights for the ball with Como's Sergi Roberto during the Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Como at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy.

