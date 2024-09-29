Football

Premier League: Gunners Dent Foxes In Late Show - In Pics

Arsenal’s players were left dejected by conceding a stoppage-time equalizer at City last weekend. Six days later, they were celebrating late goals after Leicester, a promoted team without a win so far, threatened to pull off an unlikely draw at Emirates Stadium from two goals down. Gabriel Martinelli and Trossard scored for Arsenal in the first half, only for the Gunners’ usually obdurate defense to surprisingly let in two goals by Leicester right back James Justin. Justin’s second was a stunning volley with the outside of his right foot that went in off the far post. Arsenal went back in front in the fourth minute of stoppage time when Leandro Trossard volleyed a deep corner by Bukayo Saka toward goal, though it needed a deflection off Wilfred Ndidi to find a way into the net. Havertz bundled in the fourth in the ninth minute of added-on time.