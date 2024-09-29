Football

Premier League: Gunners Dent Foxes In Late Show - In Pics

Arsenal’s players were left dejected by conceding a stoppage-time equalizer at City last weekend. Six days later, they were celebrating late goals after Leicester, a promoted team without a win so far, threatened to pull off an unlikely draw at Emirates Stadium from two goals down. Gabriel Martinelli and Trossard scored for Arsenal in the first half, only for the Gunners’ usually obdurate defense to surprisingly let in two goals by Leicester right back James Justin. Justin’s second was a stunning volley with the outside of his right foot that went in off the far post. Arsenal went back in front in the fourth minute of stoppage time when Leandro Trossard volleyed a deep corner by Bukayo Saka toward goal, though it needed a deflection off Wilfred Ndidi to find a way into the net. Havertz bundled in the fourth in the ninth minute of added-on time.

English Premier League 2024-25, Arsenal vs Leicester City: Arsenal players celebrate their victory

Arsenal players celebrate their victory at the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium in London.

2/10
English Premier League 2024-25, Arsenal vs Leicester City: Arsenal's Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal
Arsenal's Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Arsenal's Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium in London.

3/10
English Premier League 2024-25, Arsenal vs Leicester City: Arsenal's Leandro Trossard, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal
Arsenal's Leandro Trossard, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Arsenal's Leandro Trossard, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium in London.

4/10
English Premier League 2024-25, Arsenal vs Leicester City: Arsenal's Raheem Sterling, right, challenges for the ball with Leicester's James Justin
Arsenal's Raheem Sterling, right, challenges for the ball with Leicester's James Justin during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Arsenal's Raheem Sterling, right, challenges for the ball with Leicester's James Justin during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium in London.

5/10
English Premier League 2024-25, Arsenal vs Leicester City: Arsenal's Declan Rice, right, challenges for the ball with Leicester's James Justin
Arsenal's Declan Rice, right, challenges for the ball with Leicester's James Justin during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Arsenal's Declan Rice, right, challenges for the ball with Leicester's James Justin during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium in London.

6/10
English Premier League 2024-25, Arsenal vs Leicester City: Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta reacts during the match
Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium in London.

7/10
English Premier League 2024-25, Arsenal vs Leicester City: Arsenal's Leandro Trossard celebrates after scoring his side's second goal
Arsenal's Leandro Trossard celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Arsenal's Leandro Trossard celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium in London.

8/10
English Premier League 2024-25, Arsenal vs Leicester City: Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium in London.

9/10
English Premier League 2024-25, Arsenal vs Leicester City: Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, left, challenges for the ball with Leicester's Stephy Mavididi
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, left, challenges for the ball with Leicester's Stephy Mavididi during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, left, challenges for the ball with Leicester's Stephy Mavididi during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium in London.

10/10
English Premier League 2024-25, Arsenal vs Leicester City: Leicester's head coach Steve Cooper gestures during the match
Leicester's head coach Steve Cooper gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Leicester's head coach Steve Cooper gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium in London.

