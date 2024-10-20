Football

English Premier League: Arsenal Suffer Shock 0-2 Loss To Bournemouth - In Pics

Arsenal blew the chance to go top of the English Premier League after a shock 2-0 loss to Bournemouth on Saturday (October 19, 2024). In one of the biggest upsets of the burgeoning season, 10-man Arsenal lost for the first time. The Gunners' chances were hit after William Saliba was sent off in the first half at Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth took full advantage with Ryan Christie scoring in the 70th minute and Justin Kluivert converting a penalty nine minutes later.

2024-25 English Premier League soccer Arsenal Vs Bournemouth
Arsenal players react disappointed after the match against Bournemouth

Arsenal players react disappointed after the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.

2/10
Bournemouth's Evanilson
Bournemouth's Evanilson, left, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's goalkeeper David Raya
Bournemouth's Evanilson, left, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's goalkeeper David Raya during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.

3/10
Bournemouth's head coach Andoni Iraola
Bournemouth's head coach Andoni Iraola gives instructions to his players
Bournemouth's head coach Andoni Iraola gives instructions from the side line during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.

4/10
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus, second left, in action against Bournemouth
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus, second left, in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.

5/10
Bournemouth's Justin Kluivert
Bournemouth's Justin Kluivert, left, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri
Bournemouth's Justin Kluivert, left, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.

6/10
Bournemouth's Ryan Christie
Bournemouth's Ryan Christie celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal
Bournemouth's Ryan Christie celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.

7/10
Bournemouth's Adam Smith
Bournemouth's Adam Smith, left, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli
Bournemouth's Adam Smith, left, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.

8/10
9/10
Arsenal's Kai Havertz
Arsenal's Kai Havertz, centre, challenges for the ball with Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez
Arsenal's Kai Havertz, centre, challenges for the ball with Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.

10/10
Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo
Arsenal's Ben White, left, challenges for the ball with Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo
Arsenal's Ben White, left, challenges for the ball with Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.

