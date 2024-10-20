Football

English Premier League: Arsenal Suffer Shock 0-2 Loss To Bournemouth - In Pics

Arsenal blew the chance to go top of the English Premier League after a shock 2-0 loss to Bournemouth on Saturday (October 19, 2024). In one of the biggest upsets of the burgeoning season, 10-man Arsenal lost for the first time. The Gunners' chances were hit after William Saliba was sent off in the first half at Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth took full advantage with Ryan Christie scoring in the 70th minute and Justin Kluivert converting a penalty nine minutes later.