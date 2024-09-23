Football

Climate Change And Sport: Newcastle United's EFL Cup Postponed Due To Flooding In Wimbledon

Photos show a particularly damaged corner of the pitch after heavy rainfall in south-west London. Sporting events in England are rarely, if at all ever, disrupted by floods

newcastle-united-vs-afc-wimbledon-flooding-ap-photo
An aerial view of the sinkhole on the pitch at the Cherry Red Records Stadium, the home of football team AFC Wimbledon in south west London, on Monday (September 23, 2024). Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP
info_icon

Newcastle United's third-round EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) face-off against AFC Wimbledon has been postponed due to “extensive overnight flooding” at the Cherry Red Records Stadium. The match, which was originally scheduled for late Tuesday night (12:15am on September 24, 2024 as per India time) will now be rescheduled. (More Football News)

Sporting events in England are rarely, if at all ever, disrupted by floods and the incident might be yet another grave indicator of climate change's impact.

Photos show a particularly damaged corner of the pitch with uneven surface after heavy rainfall in south-west London. The walkways running around the ground were also flooded. The stadium is now closed.

Videos have since emerged of the stadium, with online users commenting the pitch resembles a golf course.

"We regret to inform supporters that due to extensive overnight flooding of the River Wandle and surrounding areas, including at our Cherry Red Records Stadium, Tuesday night's Carabao Cup third-round fixture against Newcastle United has been postponed," Wimbledon wrote in an X (formerly Twitter) post on Monday.

Members of India 'B' Team in the Open Section during the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai. - File
Chess Olympiad Hit By Budapest Floods, Some Players Forced To Change Hotels

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Wimbledon advanced to the third round with a shock penalty shootout win over English Premier League outfit Ipswich Town. Newcastle also progressed through a penalty shootout victory against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The fourth round of the EFL Cup is slated to begin the following week.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Women's T20 World Cup: ICC Launches Official Event Song Titled 'Whatever It Takes'
  2. Lesotho Vs Ghana Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A Match 7
  3. Tanzania vs Cameroon Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A Match 8
  4. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Pant Opens Up On Successful Partnership With Gill
  5. Rishabh Pant Better Than MS Dhoni? Dinesh Karthik Has His Say On The Debate
Football News
  1. Mohun Bagan Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Indian Super League: MBSG 1-2 NEUFC; Highlanders Take Back The Lead
  2. North Korea Win Record-Equalling Third Under-20 FIFA Women's World Cup
  3. Barcelona Team News: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Set For Knee Surgery And Long Spell Out
  4. Premier League 2024-25 Matchday 5: Lucky Winners And Unlucky Losers
  5. Barcelona Goalkeeper Ter Stegen Set For Long Absence With Ruptured Tendon In Right Knee
Tennis News
  1. Iga Swiatek Creates History; Passes Ashleigh Barty For Total Weeks Spent As WTA World Number One
  2. ATP China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  3. WTA China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  4. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Stars As Team Europe Emerge Victorious - In Pics
  5. Laver Cup: Carlos Alcaraz Hands Team Europe Stunning Victory Over Team World
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Indira Gandhi’s Emergency Excesses
  2. The River Refugees Of The Ganga
  3. 'The Manipur Conflict Is A Clash Of Multiple Nationalisms' | Samrat Choudhury Interview
  4. How Mumbai Samachar Weathered Emergency Storm 
  5. RG Kar Case: CBI Interrogates TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh And Professor Dr Apurba Biswas
Entertainment News
  1. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
  2. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  3. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  4. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  5. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  2. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  3. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
  4. Trump Rejects Second Debate As Kamala Harris Agrees To October 23 CNN Showdown
  5. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
World News
  1. Sri Lanka's First Marxist Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake Sworn In As 10th President
  2. Israel VS Hezbollah: Fears Of War Peak As Fresh Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Kill 180, Deadliest Attack So Far
  3. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  4. Who Is Anura Dissanayake ー Sri Lanka’s First Marxist President | What Is His Stance On India?
  5. Marxist Leader Dissanayake Says 'Victory Belongs To All' Following Win In Sri Lanka Presidential Polls
Latest Stories
  1. Ashleigh Gardner Injury Scare: Australia Women Ban 'Vortex' For Rest Of New Zealand Series
  2. WTA China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  3. UP: 'Caste' Question Resurfaces As Cops Kill Robbery Accused In Encounter In Sultanpur
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Who Is Anura Dissanayake ー Sri Lanka’s First Marxist President | What Is His Stance On India?
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 23, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. IND Vs BAN: Chappell Brands Pant 'Ideal' For The Upcoming Tour Of Australia - Here's Why
  8. Modi US Visit: PM Meets Indian Community, Tech CEOS and Palestinian President | Day 2 Highlights