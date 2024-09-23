Climate Change And Sport: Newcastle United's EFL Cup Postponed Due To Flooding In Wimbledon

Newcastle United's third-round EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) face-off against AFC Wimbledon has been postponed due to “extensive overnight flooding” at the Cherry Red Records Stadium. The match, which was originally scheduled for late Tuesday night (12:15am on September 24, 2024 as per India time) will now be rescheduled. (More Football News)
Sporting events in England are rarely, if at all ever, disrupted by floods and the incident might be yet another grave indicator of climate change's impact.
Photos show a particularly damaged corner of the pitch with uneven surface after heavy rainfall in south-west London. The walkways running around the ground were also flooded. The stadium is now closed.
Videos have since emerged of the stadium, with online users commenting the pitch resembles a golf course.
"We regret to inform supporters that due to extensive overnight flooding of the River Wandle and surrounding areas, including at our Cherry Red Records Stadium, Tuesday night's Carabao Cup third-round fixture against Newcastle United has been postponed," Wimbledon wrote in an X (formerly Twitter) post on Monday.
Wimbledon advanced to the third round with a shock penalty shootout win over English Premier League outfit Ipswich Town. Newcastle also progressed through a penalty shootout victory against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.
The fourth round of the EFL Cup is slated to begin the following week.