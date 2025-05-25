Football

AC Milan 2-0 Monza, Serie A: Rossoneri Win Amid Huge Protests Over Poor Season

AC Milan beat last-placed Monza 2-0 in their final match in Serie A on Saturday (May 24, 2025) amid widespread protests. Matteo Gabbia scored with a second-half header at the San Siro, then Joao Felix converted a free kick as Milan moved up to seventh place. Earlier, thousands of fans protested outside the club headquarters over Milan failing to qualify for Europe and losing to Bologna in the Italian Cup final. There were more protests inside the San Siro. Fans on the upper level at one end positioned themselves to form the words, “Go home.” Then they walked out during the early stages of the first half. There were also chants aimed at Milan’s American owner Gerry Cardinale. “Cardinale, you have to sell. Get out,” the fans said.