AC Milan 2-0 Monza, Serie A: Rossoneri Win Amid Huge Protests Over Poor Season

Milan's Fikayo Tomori, right, in action during the Serie A soccer match between Milan and Monza at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, Italy.
Milan's Joao Felix in action during during the Serie A soccer match between Milan and Monza at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, Italy.
Milan's Matteo Gabbia scores goal 1-0 during during the Serie A soccer match between Milan and Monza at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, Italy.
Milan's Samuel Chukwueze in action during the Serie A soccer match between Milan and Monza at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, Italy.
AC Milan fans hold a protest in the square of the Portello area of Milan, Italy near the club's headquarters.
AC Milan fans hold a protest in the square of the Portello area of Milan, Italy near the club's headquarters.
AC Milan fans hold a protest in the square of the Portello area of Milan, Italy near the club's headquarters.
AC Milan fans hold a protest in the square of the Portello area of Milan, Italy near the club's headquarters.