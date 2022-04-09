FIH Women's Hockey Junior World Cup: India Face Netherlands In Semis; England Meet Germany

The FIH Women's Hockey Junior World Cup 2022 in Potchefstroom, South Africa witnessed blockbuster quarter-final matches on Friday. Here's a recap of the all four matches, featuring India vs South Korea, Netherlands vs South Africa, England vs United States, and Argentina vs Germany clashes. (More Hockey News)

India 3-0 South Korea

The day started with traditional powerhouse India outclassing Asian rivals South Korea at the North West University ground. Mumtaz Khan (11'), Lalrindiki (15') and Sangita Kumari (41') scored for India.

Mumtaz Khan won the player of the match award.

This will be India's second appearance in the Women's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup semi-finals. They finished third in the 2013 edition at Monchengladbach, Germany.

Netherlands 5-0 South Africa

A brace each from Jip Dicke (4', 15') and Luna Fokke (45', 57') helped Netherlands rout hosts South Africa 5-0 in a one-sided quarter-final match. Noor Omrani (44') also scored a goal for the Dutch side. Dicke now has 12 goals for the leading scorer of the tournament.

But the player of the match award was given to Rosa Fenig for her brilliant all-round display.

Netherlands are the most successful side in the history of the FIH Women's Hockey Junior World Cup. They were the losing finalists in the last edition in Santiago, Chile. Before that, they had won the title in 1997, 2009 and 2013.

England 2-1 USA

England fought back to beat the United States 2-1 in their quarterfinal match. Ashley Sessa gave the USA the lead in the third minute, only to see England captain Millie Giglio equalising in the 17th minute. Maddie Axford then scored the winner for England in the 44th minute.

Giglio was adjudged the player of the match.

England have thus qualified for the semis for the third time, after 2009 and 2013

Argentina 1-4 Germany

In the final quarter-final match, reigning champions Argentina were knocked out by Germany. A dominant Germany took the lead in the 11th minute with a Pauline Heinz goal. Carlotta Sippel doubled the lead in the 18th minute, then Lilly Stoffelsma made 3-0 in the 23rd. Maria Cerundolo pulled one back a couple of minutes later, but Aina Kresken killed off the contest with a 27th-minute strike.

German goalkeeper Mali Wichmann won the player of the match after her string of saves.

Argentina won their second title in 2016 after beating Netherlands 4-2 in the final. They had previously won the title in 1993.

Semi-finals

In the semi-finals on Sunday (April 10), India will play Netherlands, while England face Germany.

All the matches can be streamed live on FanCode and watch.hockey.