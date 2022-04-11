FIH Women's Hockey Junior World Cup: Heartbreak For India; Netherlands Meet Germany In Final

India's bid to win their maiden FIH Women's Hockey Junior World Cup title ended with a semi-final defeat against the most successful side in the tournament's history, Netherlands at Potchefstroom, South Africa on Sunday. (More Hockey News)

In a repeat of the Monchengladbach 2013 semis, India once again suffered a 0-3 defeat with usual suspects Tessa Beetsma (12'), Luna Fokke (53') and Jip Dicke (54') scoring for the victors.

Netherlands thus qualified for their fifth final, including four on the trot. The three-time champions won their first title in 1997, beating Australia; then beat Argentina in 2009 (Boston) and 2013. But Argentina defeated them in the previous edition's final (Santiago).

Dicke now leads the scoring charts with 13 goals, which included an incredible 11 field goals. Her Dutch team-mate Luna is second (11 goals) and India's Mumtaz Khan (6) is third.

The India vs Netherlands match featured the top four scorers in the tournament, with Noor Omrani only losing the fourth spot to Germany's Verena Neumann later in the day.

India will play England in the third-place play-off on Tuesday. This will also be a repeat of the 2013 bronze medal play-off, which India won in the shoot-out.

In the second semi-final at Potchefstroom, Germany mauled England 8-0 with Neumann hitting a hat-trick. Stine Kurz, Jette Fleschetz, Pauline Heinz, Sophia Schwabe and Lilly Stoffelsma were other scorers.

Germany, then competing as West Germany, were the inaugural champions in 1989. They lost to South Korea in the Santiago 2005 final.

In the cross-overs on Sunday, defending champions Argentina defeated the United States while two-time champions South Korea beat hosts South Africa 1-0.

South Korea will face Argentina n the fifth-place playoff, while South Africa take on the United States in the seventh-place playoff.

The live streaming of FIH Women's Hockey Junior World Cup 2022 is available on Watch Hockey and FanCode.

India vs England, the third-place playoff is scheduled for Tuesday (April 12) with kick-off time at 5:00 PM IST (1:30 PM local).

Netherlands vs Germany final will also be played on Tuesday. Match starts at 7:15 PM IST (3:45 PM local)

India Squad: Bichu Kharibam (GK), Khushboo (GK), Marina Lalramnghaki, Preeti, Priyanka Wankhede, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dekhale, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Salima Tete (c), Reet Rajput, Ajmina Kujur, Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, Baljeet Kaur, Lalrindiki, Jiwan Kishori Toppo, Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dung Dung, Deepika Kumari, Sangita Kumari, Madhuri Kindo, Neelam, Manju Chorsiya, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Annu.

Head Coach: Erik Wonink.