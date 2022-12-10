FIFA World Cup 2022, Netherlands Vs Argentina, Quarterfinals: Lionel Messi, Argentina Survive After Match Goes Into Penalty Shootout
Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring Argentina's second goal against Netherlands on Friday. AP
APUPDATED 10 Dec 2022 3:26 am
Lionel Messi’s quest to win the World Cup moves into the semifinals after Argentina beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout on Friday. (More Football News)
Messi converted his penalty in the shootout and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez saved two attempts. Lautaro Martinez scored the clinching penalty.
The match finished 2-2 after extra time, with Messi scoring one goal and setting up another. The Netherlands equalized in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time.
Argentina will play Croatia in the semifinals on Tuesday.
