Cristiano Ronaldo was involved in a verbal spat. AP

The final group game had everyone's eyes peeled on with the likes of South Korea, Ghana and Uruguay all standing a chance to qualify for the knockout stages. (More Football News)

For Portugal it was a dead rubber match as they had already booked their round of 16 berth. However, there was a moment of controversy during South Korea's match against Portugal.

It happened in the second-half, when Cristiano Ronaldo was about to be substituted in the 65th minute that saw him in a spat with the opposition player. The 37-year old later revealed to the reporters that it was 'heat of the moment' with a South Korean player.

The Korean player was telling Ronaldo to move quickly as the former Manchester United player looked annoyed.

"It happened when I was substituted. The Korean player was telling me to go off more quickly and I told him to be quiet, because he hasn't got any authority," Ronaldo said while talking to the media.

"If I wasn't going quickly enough, it was up to the referee to say so. There shouldn't be any controversy, it was just in the heat of the moment."

Addressing the media, Portugal coach Fernando Santos also spoke in favour of captain Ronaldo.

"He was angry with the player from Korea and everyone saw that.

"The player was insulting him, telling him to go away (get off the pitch) so that's why he was angry and everyone saw that.

"I saw the interaction with the Korean player and have no doubt about it."