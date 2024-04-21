Qualifying winner Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, centre, of the Netherlands stands with second placed teammate Sergio Perez, left, and third placed Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso, right, of Spain at the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands reacts after taking pole position following qualifying at the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China.
Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso of Spain gestures following his third place finish in qualifying at the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China.
Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso of Spain steers his car during qualifying at the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China.
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his car during qualifying at the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China.
A track marshall waves a red flag as Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain drives past during qualifying at the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China.
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain steers his car back onto the track after spinning off the circuit during qualifying at the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China.
Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll of Canada steers his car during qualifying at the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China.
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during qualifying at the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China.
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain leads Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso of Spain during the sprint race at the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China.