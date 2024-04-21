Sports

F1 Chinese GP Qualifying Result: Max Verstappen Seals Pole, Hamilton Ends At P18 - In Pics

Max Verstappen set an unbeatable lap time of 1m 33.660s in Q3 and secured the pole position. His teammate, Sergio Perez, took second place after a fierce battle with Fernando Alonso from Aston Martin, who ended up in third place. This marks Red Bull's 100th pole position in their history. McLaren also had a strong showing, with Lando Norris finishing fourth and Oscar Piastri in fifth place, both placing in the top five at the Shanghai International Circuit. Although Ferrari's SF-24 was a bit slow in China, Charles Leclerc managed to secure sixth place, followed by Carlos Sainz in seventh. However, it was a rollercoaster day for Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton. After a podium finish (P2) in the sprint race, he ended up in 18th place during the third qualifying session of the Chinese GP.

China F1 GP Auto Racing Photo: AP/Andy Wong

Qualifying winner Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, centre, of the Netherlands stands with second placed teammate Sergio Perez, left, and third placed Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso, right, of Spain at the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China.

1/9
China%20F1%20GP%20Auto%20Racing
China F1 GP Auto Racing Photo: AP/Andy Wong
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands reacts after taking pole position following qualifying at the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China.

Advertisement

2/9
China%20F1%20GP%20Auto%20Racing
China F1 GP Auto Racing Photo: AP/Andy Wong
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso of Spain gestures following his third place finish in qualifying at the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China.

Advertisement

3/9
China%20F1%20GP%20Auto%20Racing
China F1 GP Auto Racing Photo: AP/Andy Wong
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso of Spain steers his car during qualifying at the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China.

4/9
China%20F1%20GP%20Auto%20Racing
China F1 GP Auto Racing Photo: AP/Andy Wong
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his car during qualifying at the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China.

Advertisement

5/9
China%20F1%20GP%20Auto%20Racing
China F1 GP Auto Racing Photo: AP/Andy Wong
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A track marshall waves a red flag as Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain drives past during qualifying at the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China.

Advertisement

6/9
China%20F1%20GP%20Auto%20Racing
China F1 GP Auto Racing Photo: AP/Andy Wong
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain steers his car back onto the track after spinning off the circuit during qualifying at the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China.

Advertisement

7/9
China%20F1%20GP%20Auto%20Racing
China F1 GP Auto Racing Photo: AP/Andy Wong
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll of Canada steers his car during qualifying at the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China.

8/9
China%20F1%20GP%20Auto%20Racing
China F1 GP Auto Racing Photo: AP/Andy Wong
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during qualifying at the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China.

9/9
China%20F1%20GP%20Auto%20Racing
China F1 GP Auto Racing Photo: AP/Andy Wong
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain leads Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso of Spain during the sprint race at the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami
  2. Dibakar Banerjee Reveals Why He Cast Fresh Faces For 'LSD 2', Shares Singers Refusing To Sing Due To 'Provocative' Content
  3. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs NZ Match Online
  4. Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Is 'Going Through A Lot', Says She Believes He Will Get Justice Soon
  5. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
  6. Israel-Iran News: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; Air India Suspends Flights To Israel
  7. Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 Voting Ends With 60% Polling; Tripura Records Highest Turnout, Bihar Lowest | Updates
  8. Sports Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Emma Raducanu, Enters Stuttgart Open Final