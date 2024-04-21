Sports

F1 Chinese GP Qualifying Result: Max Verstappen Seals Pole, Hamilton Ends At P18 - In Pics

Max Verstappen set an unbeatable lap time of 1m 33.660s in Q3 and secured the pole position. His teammate, Sergio Perez, took second place after a fierce battle with Fernando Alonso from Aston Martin, who ended up in third place. This marks Red Bull's 100th pole position in their history. McLaren also had a strong showing, with Lando Norris finishing fourth and Oscar Piastri in fifth place, both placing in the top five at the Shanghai International Circuit. Although Ferrari's SF-24 was a bit slow in China, Charles Leclerc managed to secure sixth place, followed by Carlos Sainz in seventh. However, it was a rollercoaster day for Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton. After a podium finish (P2) in the sprint race, he ended up in 18th place during the third qualifying session of the Chinese GP.