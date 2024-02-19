Manchester United's Harry Maguire, right, duels for the ball with Luton Town's Carlton Morris during the English Premier League soccer match between Luton Town and Manchester United at Kenilworth Road, in Luton, England.
Luton Town's Teden Mengi, left, jumps for the ball with Manchester United's Marcus Rashford during the English Premier League soccer match between Luton Town and Manchester United at Kenilworth Road, in Luton, England.
Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Luton Town and Manchester United at Kenilworth Road, in Luton, England.
Luton Town's Carlton Morris, center, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Luton Town and Manchester United at Kenilworth Road, in Luton, England.
Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Luton Town and Manchester United at Kenilworth Road, in Luton, England.
Fron left: Sheffield United's Oliver Norwood, Wes Foderingham and Jayden Bogle react after the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Brighton and Hove Albion at Bramall Lane stadium, Sheffield, England.
The scoreboard shows the final score after the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Brighton and Hove Albion at Bramall Lane stadium, Sheffield, England.
Brighton's Simon Adingra, right, celebrates with Jakub Moder after scoring his side's fifth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Brighton and Hove Albion at Bramall Lane stadium, Sheffield, England.
Brighton's Simon Adingra, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Brighton and Hove Albion at Bramall Lane stadium, Sheffield, England, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.
CORRECTS PHOTOGRAPHER NAME - Brighton's Facundo Buonanotte, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Brighton and Hove Albion at Bramall Lane stadium, Sheffield, England.