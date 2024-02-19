Sports

EPL: Rasmus Hojlund Brace Helps Manchester United Beat Luton 2-1

Rasmus Hojlund scored twice in the opening seven minutes and Manchester United then withstood a spirited fightback to hang on for a 2-1 win at Luton on Sunday, February 18 and a fourth straight English Premier League 2023-24 victory. Hojlund extended his scoring streak to six straight league games when he seized on a defensive howler to net the opener after just 37 seconds – United’s quickest away goal in Premier League history, Associated Press reports. He added the second with a slice of luck as a shot deflected off his chest and into the net to quieten the home crowd at the smallest stadium in the Premier League. Earlier, Brighton took full advantage of Mason Holgate’s early sending off by cruising to a 5-0 win over last-place Sheffield United. Facundo Buonanotte and Danny Welbeck scored inside a four-minute span to put the visitors 2-0 up by the 24th, before three late goals in the second half — including two by recent Africa Cup of Nations winner Simon Adingra — padded the scoreline.

Photo Webdesk
February 19, 2024

English Premier League 2023-24: Luton Town and Manchester United | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Manchester United's Harry Maguire, right, duels for the ball with Luton Town's Carlton Morris during the English Premier League soccer match between Luton Town and Manchester United at Kenilworth Road, in Luton, England.

1/9
English Premier League 2023-24: Luton Town and Manchester United
English Premier League 2023-24: Luton Town and Manchester United | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Luton Town's Teden Mengi, left, jumps for the ball with Manchester United's Marcus Rashford during the English Premier League soccer match between Luton Town and Manchester United at Kenilworth Road, in Luton, England.

2/9
English Premier League 2023-24: Luton Town and Manchester United
English Premier League 2023-24: Luton Town and Manchester United | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Luton Town and Manchester United at Kenilworth Road, in Luton, England.

3/9
English Premier League 2023-24: Luton Town and Manchester United
English Premier League 2023-24: Luton Town and Manchester United | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Luton Town's Carlton Morris, center, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Luton Town and Manchester United at Kenilworth Road, in Luton, England.

4/9
English Premier League 2023-24: Luton Town and Manchester United
English Premier League 2023-24: Luton Town and Manchester United | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Luton Town and Manchester United at Kenilworth Road, in Luton, England.

5/9
English Premier League 2023-24: Sheffield United Vs Brighton and Hove Albion
English Premier League 2023-24: Sheffield United Vs Brighton and Hove Albion | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP

Fron left: Sheffield United's Oliver Norwood, Wes Foderingham and Jayden Bogle react after the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Brighton and Hove Albion at Bramall Lane stadium, Sheffield, England.

6/9
English Premier League 2023-24: Sheffield United Vs Brighton and Hove Albion
English Premier League 2023-24: Sheffield United Vs Brighton and Hove Albion | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP

The scoreboard shows the final score after the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Brighton and Hove Albion at Bramall Lane stadium, Sheffield, England.

7/9
| Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Brighton's Simon Adingra, right, celebrates with Jakub Moder after scoring his side's fifth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Brighton and Hove Albion at Bramall Lane stadium, Sheffield, England.

8/9
English Premier League 2023-24: Sheffield United Vs Brighton and Hove Albion
English Premier League 2023-24: Sheffield United Vs Brighton and Hove Albion | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Brighton's Simon Adingra, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Brighton and Hove Albion at Bramall Lane stadium, Sheffield, England, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.

9/9
English Premier League 2023-24: Sheffield United Vs Brighton and Hove Albion
English Premier League 2023-24: Sheffield United Vs Brighton and Hove Albion | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

CORRECTS PHOTOGRAPHER NAME - Brighton's Facundo Buonanotte, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Brighton and Hove Albion at Bramall Lane stadium, Sheffield, England.

