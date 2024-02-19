Sports

EPL: Rasmus Hojlund Brace Helps Manchester United Beat Luton 2-1

Rasmus Hojlund scored twice in the opening seven minutes and Manchester United then withstood a spirited fightback to hang on for a 2-1 win at Luton on Sunday, February 18 and a fourth straight English Premier League 2023-24 victory. Hojlund extended his scoring streak to six straight league games when he seized on a defensive howler to net the opener after just 37 seconds – United’s quickest away goal in Premier League history, Associated Press reports. He added the second with a slice of luck as a shot deflected off his chest and into the net to quieten the home crowd at the smallest stadium in the Premier League. Earlier, Brighton took full advantage of Mason Holgate’s early sending off by cruising to a 5-0 win over last-place Sheffield United. Facundo Buonanotte and Danny Welbeck scored inside a four-minute span to put the visitors 2-0 up by the 24th, before three late goals in the second half — including two by recent Africa Cup of Nations winner Simon Adingra — padded the scoreline.