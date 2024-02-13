East Asia Cup 2024, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know

Hong Kong will host the third edition of the East Asia Cup 2024 which starts on Wednesday, 14 February 2024. The cricket tournament is a mini-tournament which involves four East Asian countries - Hong Kong, Japan, China and South Korea. However, in the third edition, the South Korean team will not participate which makes it a tri-nation tournament. (More Cricket News)
Japan hosted the first edition of the East Asia Cup in 2016 which was won by South Korea. The hosts were beaten by four wickets in the final match. The second edition was won by the last time's runner-ups Japan, which defeated the hosts Hong Kong by 86 runs in the final. Hong Kong will be hosting the East Asia Cup for the second time.
The 2024 edition of the East Asia Cup will be played in a double round-robin format where all teams will face the other two teams a couple of times. The top two teams will play in the final on 17 February. Hong Kong and China will clash in the first match of the tournament.
Squads:
: Nizakat Khan (c), Yasim Murtaza (vc), Aizaz Khan, Anas Khan, Anshuman Rath, Ateeq Iqbal, Babar Hayat, Dhananjay Rao, Ehsan Khan, Haroon Arshad, Jamie Atkinson, Jason Lui, Martin Coetzee, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Nasrulla Rana, Zeeshan Ali
: Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (c), Ryan Drake, Koji Hardgrave-Abe, Charles Hinze, Kazuma Kato-Stafford, Muneeb Siddique Mian, Wataru Miyauchi, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Reo Sakurano-Thomas, Declan Suzuki-McComb, Ibrahim Takahashi, Makoto Taniyama, Marcus Thurgate, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake
: Deng Jinqi, Zhuang Zelin, Zou Kui, Huang Junjie (wk), Wei Guolei (wk), Xie Qiulai (wk), Zhuoyue Chen, Qiu Yingjie, Tian Senqun, Luo Shilin, Ma Qiancheng, Zhao Tianle, Zong Yuechao
East Asia Cup 2024 Schedule And Timings
Match 1: Wednesday, February 14, Hong Kong vs China, 7:00 AM IST
Match 2: Wednesday, February 14, Hong Kong vs Japan, 11:30 AM IST
Match 3: Thursday, February 15, China vs Japan, 7:00 AM IST
Match 4: Thursday, February 15, Hong Kong vs Japan, 11:30 AM IST
Match 5: Friday, February 16, Hong Kong vs China, 7:00 AM IST
Match 6: Friday, February 16, China vs Japan, 11:30 AM IST
Final: Saturday, February 17 (1st vs 2nd), 11:30 AM IST
Where all the matches of the East Asia Cup 2024 will be played?
All the matches of the East Asia Cup 2024 will be played at Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, Hong Kong.
Where can we livestream all the matches of East Asia Cup 2024 matches?
All the matches of East Asia Cup 2024 can be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. Viewers in Hong Kong can watch the matches live on 'Cricket Hong Kong' YouTube channel. People in China can watch the matches live on 'Cricket China' YouTube channel.