Durdanto Dhaka Vs Fortune Barishal; Comilla Victorians Vs Khulna Tigers Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch BPL 2024 Matches

In the Chattogram leg of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024, Durdanto Dhaka will lock horns with Fortune Barishal in the first match of the day on Wednesday. In the evening match, Comilla Victorians will face Khulna Tigers at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. (More Cricket News)
Durdanto Dhaka have won just one match in the tournament and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. Their opponents, Fortune Barishal, on the other hand, have won four matches in eight outings and are in fourth position in the points table.
Comilla Victorians will be eyeing the top spot when they play Khulna Tigers in the evening match in Chattogram. They have six wins in eight matches and one more win will proceed them to the first position in the points table replacing Rangpur Riders.
Litton Das-led Victorians have been on a good run throughout the tournament and are one of the top contenders for winning the BPL title this year. The league is suffering from the pullouts of foreign players due to various franchise tournaments and international matches lined up.
When will the Durdanto Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal and Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers matches be played in Bangladesh Premier League 2024?
The Durdanto Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal and Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers matches will be played on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. The Durdanto Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal match will commence at 1:00 pm IST whereas Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers will start at 6:00 pm IST.
Where to watch Durdanto Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal and Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers matches of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 live in India?
Live streaming of Bangladesh Premier League 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the BPL 2024 T20 cricket tournament on any TV channel in India.
Durdanto Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal Squads:
: Chaturanga de Silva, Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan, Alex Ross, Sabbir Hossain, SM Meherob, Tahjibul Islam (wk), Taskin Ahmed (c), Lahiru Samarakoon, Arafat Sunny, Shoriful Islam, Andre McCarthy, Mohammad Irfan, Saim Ayub, Lasith Croospulle, Irfan Sukkur, Usman Qadir, Alauddin Babu, Mosaddek Hossain, Jasim Uddin
: Tamim Iqbal (c), Ahmed Shehzad, Soumya Sarkar, Shoaib Malik, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Akif Javed, Taijul Islam, Obed McCoy, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Imran, Khaled Ahmed, Kamrul Islam, Yannic Cariah, Fakhar Zaman, Ibrahim Zadran, Rakibul Hasan, Dunith Wellalage, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Pritom Kumar
Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers Squads:
: Imrul Kayes, Johnson Charles, Towhid Hridoy, Aamir Jamal. Andre Russell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Enamul, Rakeem Cornwall, Raymon Reifer, Roston Chase, Jaker Ali, Litton Das (c, wk), Mahidul Islam Ankon (w) Mohammad Rizwan (w), Aliss Islam, Matthew Forde, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Musfik Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Naseem Shah, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Rishad Hossain, Sunil Narine, Tanvir Islam, Zaman Khan.
: Anamul Haque Bijoy (c/wk), Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Nahidul Islam, Evin Lewis, Faheem Ashraf, Dhananjaya De Silva, Shai Hope (wk), Afif Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon (wk), Habibur Rahman Sohan, Dasun Shanaka, Kasun Rajitha, Akbar Ali (wk), Sumon Khan, Mukidul Islam.