Dubai Tennis Championships: Aryna Sabalenka Beaten By Donna Vekic

Aryna Sabalenka lost her first match since successfully defending her Australian Open title when she was overhauled by an old foe at the Dubai Championships on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. The No. 2-ranked Sabalenka blew a set and 2-0 lead as Donna Vekic of Croatia rallied to win 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-0 in the second round, Associated Press reported. Meanwhile, No. 1 Iga Swiatek lost her serve three times in the first set before coming right back and beating Sloane Stephens 6-4, 6-4. Coco Gauff, the No. 3, accounted for Elisabetta Cocciaretto of Italy 6-1, 7-5. No. 4 Elena Rybakina avoided an upset when Victoria Azarenka retired in distress. Azarenka won the first set 6-4 but lost the second 6-2 in increasing pain.