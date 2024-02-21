Sports

Dubai Tennis Championships: Aryna Sabalenka Beaten By Donna Vekic

Aryna Sabalenka lost her first match since successfully defending her Australian Open title when she was overhauled by an old foe at the Dubai Championships on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. The No. 2-ranked Sabalenka blew a set and 2-0 lead as Donna Vekic of Croatia rallied to win 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-0 in the second round, Associated Press reported. Meanwhile, No. 1 Iga Swiatek lost her serve three times in the first set before coming right back and beating Sloane Stephens 6-4, 6-4. Coco Gauff, the No. 3, accounted for Elisabetta Cocciaretto of Italy 6-1, 7-5. No. 4 Elena Rybakina avoided an upset when Victoria Azarenka retired in distress. Azarenka won the first set 6-4 but lost the second 6-2 in increasing pain.

February 21, 2024

Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Aryna Sabalenka vs Donna Vekic | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili

Donna Vekic from Croatia celebrates after beating Aryna Sabalenka during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Aryna Sabalenka vs Donna Vekic
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Aryna Sabalenka vs Donna Vekic | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili

Aryna Sabalenka reacts after losing a ball to Donna Vekic from Croatia during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Aryna Sabalenka vs Donna Vekic
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Aryna Sabalenka vs Donna Vekic | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili

Donna Vekic from Croatia celebrates after beating Aryna Sabalenka during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Aryna Sabalenka vs Donna Vekic
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Aryna Sabalenka vs Donna Vekic | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili

Aryna Sabalenka reacts after losing a ball to Donna Vekic from Croatia during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Iga Swiatek vs Sloane Stephens
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Iga Swiatek vs Sloane Stephens | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili

Iga Swiatek of Poland reacts after winning a point against Sloane Stephens of the U.S. during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Iga Swiatek vs Sloane Stephens
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Iga Swiatek vs Sloane Stephens | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili

Sloane Stephens of the U.S. reacts after losing a ball to Iga Swiatek of Poland during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Iga Swiatek vs Sloane Stephens
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Iga Swiatek vs Sloane Stephens | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili

Iga Swiatek of Poland returns the ball to Sloane Stephens of the U.S. during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Iga Swiatek vs Sloane Stephens
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Iga Swiatek vs Sloane Stephens | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili

Sloane Stephens of the U.S. returns the ball to Iga Swiatek of Poland during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

