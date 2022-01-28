Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Dubai Tennis Championships 2022: Novak Djokovic Gears Up For ATP Tour Event Post Visa Row

Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia earlier this month after his visa was cancelled twice for not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

World No.1 Novak Djokovic headlines the field at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2022. - AP

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 12:36 pm

World No.1 Novak Djokovic will be in action at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2022 which starts on February 21, after the Serbian was deported from Australia earlier in the month robbing him of a chance to seek a record 21st Grand Slam. (More Tennis News)

Djokovic, who is unvaccinated against COVID-19, had his visa cancelled by the Australian government twice before he was sent home after a week-long drama that caught global attention. Dubai Tennis Championships 2022 organisers confirmed his participation. 

Tournament chief Colm McLoughlin, executive vice-chairman and chief executive of Dubai Duty Free, said in a statement released on the event's website: "We are delighted to see Novak back in Dubai for the 12th time when he will be seeking his sixth title, and we wish him the best of luck."

Djokovic will be able to enter the country irrespective of his vaccination status provided he has tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of arrival. More tests would be done as the tournament progresses. The last time Djokovic was seen in action was when he represented Serbia in the Davis Cup Finals in early December.

Among those joining the five-time Dubai champion are further eight members of the top 20. They include Dubai 2021 champion Aslan Karatsev, 2021 semifinalists Andrey Rublev and Denis Shapovalov and former champion Roberto Bautista Agut.

