World Record Alert: Grandmother Becomes Oldest International Cricketer - Know Details Inside

Cricket has seen many records being broken on the field but this one really takes the cake when grandmother of three and wicketkeeper Sally Barton of Gibraltar, registered herself as the oldest-ever international cricketer, a world record indeed! (More Cricket News)
Barton, at 66 years and 334 days old, plans to play the sport 'as long as possible' as she made her debut in Gibraltar's second T20I against Estonia.
While talking to BBC Sport, Barton said, "The words 'too old' just aren't in my vocabulary. "I never thought I would play international cricket in my sixties, but it goes to show that you should not let anyone tell you it is time to stop playing sport."
Barton beat Mozambique-born Portugal cricketer Akbar Saiyad who was 66 years and 12 days old when she made her debut in 2012.
Barton, who is nearly three decades older than most of her teammates, played as a wicketkeeper in the match.
"We play on an artificial pitch in Gibraltar so the bounce can make wicketkeeping tricky at times, but I've developed my unique style," she said.
"I might not be as fast as I used to be, but my endurance and everything is still there. My overriding memory of my debut, though, is the efforts of my teammates to get that win."
In the men's men's T20 category, Gibraltar's Christian Rocca holds the record of the oldest-ever when he played against Romania in 2022 at the age of 57 years and 67 days old!