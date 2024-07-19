Trichy Grand Cholas Vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch TGC Vs NRK Match 18

Match number 18 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 promises to be a thrilling clash between the Trichy Grand Cholas and Nellai Royal Kings set to held on July 20, at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli. (More Cricket News)
Trichy Grand Cholas, currently placed fourth with four points from four matches played so far, faced an 8-wicket defeat at the hands of Lyca Kovai Kings in their previous game. They started the season on a disappointing note losing the opener to Dindugal Dragons, but soon rebounded with victories over Saichem Madurai Panthers and Salem Spartans.
Nellai Royal Kings hold the third position with five points from four matches, currently. The recent encounter with Saichem Madurai Panthers was washed out. They started their campaign strongly with back-to-back wins against Chepauk Super Gillies and Salem Spartans but then stumbled with a loss to Lyca Kovai Kings and then rain ruined the chance to bounce back. Now, they are eager to bounce back with a win.
When is the Trichy Grand Cholas Vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2024 match?
The Trichy Grand Cholas Vs Nellai Royal Kings, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024, 18th match will be played on July 20, Saturday at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli at 7:15 PM IST.
Where to watch Trichy Grand Cholas Vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2024?
The broadcast of the TNPL 2024 matches will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. The matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 HD.
The live streaming of the TNPL 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
Trichy Grand Cholas Squad: Arjun Murthy, Waseem Ahmed(w), S Shyam Sundar, Jafar Jamal, Sanjay Yadav, R Rajkumar, P Saravana Kumar, PS Nirmal Kumar, Antony Dhas(c), Kannan Vignesh, V Athisayaraj Davidson, K Easwaran, P Francis Rokins, SP Vinod, ME Tamil Dhileepan, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Mani Bharathi, K Rajkumar, Arya Yohan Menon, G Godson
Nellai Royal Kings Squad: Arun Karthik (c), RS Mokit Hariharan, Ajitesh Guruswamy, Nidhish Rajagopal, SJ Arun Kumar, Rithik Easwaran (wk), Sonu Yadav, S Mohan Prasath, NS Harish, R Silambarasan, Emmanuel Cherian, R Kirubakar, Lakshay Jain S, P Sugendhiran, V Gowtham, N Kabilan, Gohulmoorthi S, J Rohan, AV Abilash, Laxmesha Suryaprakash