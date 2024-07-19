Trichy Grand Cholas Vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch TGC Vs NRK Match 18

Nellai Royal Kings hold the third position with five points from four matches, currently. The recent encounter with Saichem Madurai Panthers was washed out. They started their campaign strongly with back-to-back wins against Chepauk Super Gillies and Salem Spartans but then stumbled with a loss to Lyca Kovai Kings and then rain ruined the chance to bounce back. Now, they are eager to bounce back with a win.