Cricket

Trichy Grand Cholas Vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch TGC Vs NRK Match 18

Here are the live streaming details of the Trichy Grand Cholas vs Nellai Royal Kings, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 match 18

Trichy Grand Cholas TNPL 2024 X
Trichy Grand Cholas at Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024. Photo: X | Trichy Grand Cholas
info_icon

Match number 18 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 promises to be a thrilling clash between the Trichy Grand Cholas and Nellai Royal Kings set to held on July 20, at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli. (More Cricket News)

Trichy Grand Cholas, currently placed fourth with four points from four matches played so far, faced an 8-wicket defeat at the hands of Lyca Kovai Kings in their previous game. They started the season on a disappointing note losing the opener to Dindugal Dragons, but soon rebounded with victories over Saichem Madurai Panthers and Salem Spartans.

Nellai Royal Kings hold the third position with five points from four matches, currently. The recent encounter with Saichem Madurai Panthers was washed out. They started their campaign strongly with back-to-back wins against Chepauk Super Gillies and Salem Spartans but then stumbled with a loss to Lyca Kovai Kings and then rain ruined the chance to bounce back. Now, they are eager to bounce back with a win.

When is the Trichy Grand Cholas Vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2024 match?

The Trichy Grand Cholas Vs Nellai Royal Kings, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024, 18th match will be played on July 20, Saturday at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli at 7:15 PM IST.

Where to watch Trichy Grand Cholas Vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2024?

The broadcast of the TNPL 2024 matches will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. The matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 HD.

The live streaming of the TNPL 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Trichy Grand Cholas Squad: Arjun Murthy, Waseem Ahmed(w), S Shyam Sundar, Jafar Jamal, Sanjay Yadav, R Rajkumar, P Saravana Kumar, PS Nirmal Kumar, Antony Dhas(c), Kannan Vignesh, V Athisayaraj Davidson, K Easwaran, P Francis Rokins, SP Vinod, ME Tamil Dhileepan, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Mani Bharathi, K Rajkumar, Arya Yohan Menon, G Godson

Nellai Royal Kings Squad: Arun Karthik (c), RS Mokit Hariharan, Ajitesh Guruswamy, Nidhish Rajagopal, SJ Arun Kumar, Rithik Easwaran (wk), Sonu Yadav, S Mohan Prasath, NS Harish, R Silambarasan, Emmanuel Cherian, R Kirubakar, Lakshay Jain S, P Sugendhiran, V Gowtham, N Kabilan, Gohulmoorthi S, J Rohan, AV Abilash, Laxmesha Suryaprakash

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs PAK Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 LIVE Scores: Pooja Vastrakar Strikes Early; Gets Gull Feroza
  2. NEP-W Vs UAE-W: Samjhana Khadka Leads Nepal To Their First Ever Women's Asia Cup Win
  3. IND-W Vs PAK-W Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Toss Update: India Bowl First Against Pakistan Women
  4. Trichy Grand Cholas Vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch TGC Vs NRK Match 18
  5. England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: WI Cross 100 But Lose Three Wickets
Football News
  1. Erik Ten Hag Concedes Manchester United Have 'Less Depth' Than Premier League Rivals
  2. Jaden Philogene Re-Joins Aston Villa From Hull
  3. England Should Target Guardiola Or Klopp To Succeed Southgate, Says Eriksson
  4. Ligue 1: Patrick Vieira Leaves Strasbourg, Becomes Candidate For Vacant US Job
  5. Ligue 1: Lyon Sign Euro 2024 Golden Boot Winner Georges Mikautadze
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Backed To Get 'Very Close' To Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam Record
  2. Vasek Pospisil Eyes Andy Murray For PTPA Role As Retirement Looms
  3. Holger Rune Hoping Hamburg Open Run Can Atone For Wimbledon Woe
  4. Paris Olympics: Rohan Bopanna, N Sriram Balaji Begin Preparation With First Round Exit At Hamburg Open
  5. Sumit Nagal Vs Mariano Navone, Swedish Open 2024: Indian Loses In Bastad Round Of 16
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: 'Issue Identified, Fix Deployed', Says Crowdstrike CEO Amid Microsoft's Global Outage
  2. What Do You Think, When Will Normalcy Return?
  3. Microsoft Outage: Handwritten Boarding Passes For Passengers Amid Server Issues At Airports
  4. Water Scarcity Protest Turns Violent In North Kashmir’s Baramulla
  5. ‘Man Wants To Become God,’ Says RSS Chief Bhagwat; Congress Takes ‘Non-Biological PM’ Dig
Entertainment News
  1. 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' Actress Anushka Sen Collaborates With Grammy-Award Winner Ken Lewis For Global Initiative ‘Project 17’
  2. Entertainment News 19 July Highlights: Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Release Date Announced, Bhushan Kumar's Cousin Tishaa Kumar Passes Away
  3. 'Aadujeevitham' On Netflix Movie Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran Gives A Career Defining Performance In Blessy's Masterpiece
  4. Ram Charan To Be Awarded The Ambassador For Indian Art And Culture At IFFM
  5. Diljit Dosanjh's Bhangra Teams REACT After Singer Accused Of Not Paying Desi Dancers During Dil-Luminati Tour
US News
  1. TSA Planning To Ease Liquid Restrictions | 11 Liquids That Can Pass The Airport Security Check As Of Now
  2. US Reporter Evan Gershkovich Convicted Of Espionage, Jailed For 16 Years
  3. UVA Study Finds Illegal Drugs In Brain Boosting Mushroom Gummies | Diamond Schruumz Recall
  4. Court Dismisses Lawsuit Challenging Controversial Tennessee Drag Restriction Law
  5. 'With Faith And Devotion': Donald Trump Formally Accepts Republican Presidential Nomination
World News
  1. TSA Planning To Ease Liquid Restrictions | 11 Liquids That Can Pass The Airport Security Check As Of Now
  2. US Reporter Evan Gershkovich Convicted Of Espionage, Jailed For 16 Years
  3. '3rd-Rate Products': Steve Jobs' 1995 Remark Resurfaces Amid Microsoft Global Outage
  4. UVA Study Finds Illegal Drugs In Brain Boosting Mushroom Gummies | Diamond Schruumz Recall
  5. Microsoft Outage: What Went Wrong And How Crowdstrike Is Involved
Latest Stories
  1. 'Bad Newz': Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ananya Panday And Others Grace The Screening
  2. 'Deadpool & Wolverine's Executive Producer Reveals The Crew Sobbed When They Saw Hugh Jackman In Yellow Wolverine Suit
  3. Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Deva' Postponed; Action Thriller To Now Release Next Year On THIS Date
  4. Entertainment News 19 July Highlights: Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Release Date Announced, Bhushan Kumar's Cousin Tishaa Kumar Passes Away
  5. Massive 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Chile; No Injuries Or Damages Reported
  6. NEET Row: CBI Arrests 4 Students Of AIIMS Patna In 'Paper-Leak' Case; Institute To Take Action Soon
  7. Today World Sports News Live: Rafael Nadal In Quarter-Final Action At Swedish Open; Suryakumar Yadav Named India T20I Skipper
  8. India News LIVE: 'Issue Identified, Fix Deployed', Says Crowdstrike CEO Amid Microsoft's Global Outage