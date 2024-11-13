Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Match Resumes As SL Look For A Fast Start Against Kiwis In Dambulla

Welcome to the live coverage of the first ODI between Sri Lanka and New Zealand set to take place on November 13 (Wednesday) at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium at 2:30 PM IST. Sri Lanka come into this contest on the back of a disappointing loss in the second and third T20I matches at the same venue, failing to seal the series having won the opening game. Meanwhile, New Zealand will be fired up after and will look to carry that winning momentum into the ODI series. Follow the live updates of the SL vs NZ match right here
Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Playing XIs:
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando
New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Robinson, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Mitch Hay(w), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy
Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Live Streaming:
Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand T20I matches will be live-streamed on FanCode application and website.