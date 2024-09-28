Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3, Live Score: The Kiwis Rely On Kane Williamson As Hosts Eye More Wickets

Welcome to the live coverage of the third day of the second Test match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand being played at Galle International Stadium in Galle, Sri Lanka on Saturday. Kamindu Mendis equalled Don Bradman twice on Day 2 and with the help of some powerful knocks Sri Lanka declared on 602/5. The kiwis have lost two early wickets. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the third day of the SL Vs NZ, 2nd Test, right here. (More Cricket News)