Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3, Live Score: The Kiwis Rely On Kane Williamson As Hosts Eye More Wickets

Welcome to the live coverage of the third day of the second Test match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand being played at Galle International Stadium in Galle, Sri Lanka on Saturday. Kamindu Mendis equalled Don Bradman twice on Day 2 and with the help of some powerful knocks Sri Lanka declared on 602/5. The kiwis have lost two early wickets. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the third day of the SL Vs NZ, 2nd Test, right here. (More Cricket News)
What Happened On Day 2?
Kamindu Mendis was the highlight of the Sri Lankan inning on the second day as he equalled Sir Don Bradman's two records on the same day. Angelo Mathews missed a well-deserved century but Kusal Mendis scored one. The hosts declared on 602/5 and managed to get two early wickets of the visitors. Kane Williamson and Ajaz Patel are overnight batters.
SL Vs NZ, 2nd Test Playing XIs
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kusal Mendis (wk), Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Nishan Peiris, Asitha Fernando
New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (c), Ajaz Patel, William ORourke