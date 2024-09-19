Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka, right, tries unsuccessfully to catch New Zealand's Tom Blundell, second left, out on the second day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka.
New Zealand's Tom Blundell plays a shot on the second day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka.
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell plays a shot on the second day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's captain Dhananjaya de Silva, left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra on the second day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis, third right, is congratulated by teammates for taking the catch to get New Zealand's Kane Williamson, right, out on the second day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka.
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra bats on the second day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka.
New Zealand's Kane Williamson runs between the wickets on the second day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka.
New Zealand's Tom Latham celebrates his fifty runs on the second day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka.
New Zealand's Tom Latham plays a shot on the second day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka.
New Zealand's William O'Rourke shows the ball in his hand as he celebrates his 5-wicket haul at the end of the Sri Lanka innings on the second day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka.