Cricket

SL Vs NZ 1st Test: Tom Latham Shines As Visitors Trail By 50 Runs On Day 2 - In Pics

A sensational spell of fast bowling by New Zealand rookie William O’Rourke rocked Sri Lanka as the home side was bowled out for 305 runs in the first innings of the first cricket test on Thursday. O’Rourke, playing just his third Test, finished with figures of five for 55, his second five-wicket haul in test cricket. In reply, the BlackCaps were 255/4 at stumps on day 2 as they trail by 50 runs going into day 3. The teams will play a second Test beginning Sept. 26, also at Galle.