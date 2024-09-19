Cricket

SL Vs NZ 1st Test: Tom Latham Shines As Visitors Trail By 50 Runs On Day 2 - In Pics

A sensational spell of fast bowling by New Zealand rookie William O’Rourke rocked Sri Lanka as the home side was bowled out for 305 runs in the first innings of the first cricket test on Thursday. O’Rourke, playing just his third Test, finished with figures of five for 55, his second five-wicket haul in test cricket. In reply, the BlackCaps were 255/4 at stumps on day 2 as they trail by 50 runs going into day 3. The teams will play a second Test beginning Sept. 26, also at Galle.

SL Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2: Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka, right, tries unsuccessfully to catch New Zealand's Tom Blundell | Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka, right, tries unsuccessfully to catch New Zealand's Tom Blundell, second left, out on the second day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka.

SL Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2: New Zealands Tom Blundell plays a shot
SL Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2: New Zealand's Tom Blundell plays a shot | Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala

New Zealand's Tom Blundell plays a shot on the second day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka.

SL Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2: New Zealands Daryl Mitchell plays a shot
SL Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2: New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell plays a shot | Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell plays a shot on the second day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka.

SL Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2: Sri Lankas captain Dhananjaya de Silva, left, celebrates the wicket of New Zealands Rachin Ravindra
SL Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2: Sri Lanka's captain Dhananjaya de Silva, left, celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra | Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala

Sri Lanka's captain Dhananjaya de Silva, left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra on the second day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka.

SL Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2: Sri Lankas wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis is congratulated for taking the catch to get New Zealands Kane Williamson out
SL Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2: Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis is congratulated for taking the catch to get New Zealand's Kane Williamson out | Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala

Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis, third right, is congratulated by teammates for taking the catch to get New Zealand's Kane Williamson, right, out on the second day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka.

SL Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2: New Zealands Rachin Ravindra bats
SL Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2: New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra bats | Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra bats on the second day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka.

SL Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2: New Zealands Kane Williamson runs between the wickets
SL Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2: New Zealand's Kane Williamson runs between the wickets | Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala

New Zealand's Kane Williamson runs between the wickets on the second day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka.

SL Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2: New Zealands Tom Latham celebrates his fifty runs
SL Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2: New Zealand's Tom Latham celebrates his fifty runs | Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala

New Zealand's Tom Latham celebrates his fifty runs on the second day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka.

SL Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2: New Zealands Tom Latham plays a shot
SL Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2: New Zealand's Tom Latham plays a shot | Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala

New Zealand's Tom Latham plays a shot on the second day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka.

SL Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2: New Zealands William ORourke shows the ball in his hand as he celebrates his 5-wicket haul
SL Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2: New Zealand's William O'Rourke shows the ball in his hand as he celebrates his 5-wicket haul | Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala

New Zealand's William O'Rourke shows the ball in his hand as he celebrates his 5-wicket haul at the end of the Sri Lanka innings on the second day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka.

