Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Vs Delhi Capitals Women, Women's Premier League 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

2) Marizanne Kapp vs Renuka Singh

South Africa's Marizanne Kapp is a powerhouse with the bat and ball and DC's batting looks all or more lethal when is in the playing XI. Kapp has still not hit the high numbers yet in the tournament but the last season's runners-up will look towards the Proteas star to provide the fireworks. RCB's Renuka Singh Thakur was in prime form in their fixture against Gujarat Giants where she troubled the opposing batters with pace and swing. "Renuka has been incredible in both games and playing against her for India, she's just so reliable and it's great to be on the same team as her. She swings the ball beautifully at the front and I think she's really set the tone for us in both games," Sophie Molineux said of her teammate.