WPL 2024: Renuka Singh Thakur, Smriti Mandhana Power RCB's 8-Wicket Win Over Gujarat Giants

Set up expertly by India seamer Renuka Singh Thakur and her new-ball burst, the Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Gujarat Giants by eight wickets in the Women's Premier League 2024 group-stage fixture on Tuesday, February 27. This win marks RCB's back-to-back victories in their first two matches of this season. Chasing a modest target of 108 runs, RCB got there in 12.3 overs with eight wickets in hand after captain Smriti Mandhana provided a flying start. Mandhana smashed three boundaries in the first over of Lea Tahuhu and set the tone for the chase. She made 43 runs in 27 balls with eight fours and one six. Sabbhineni Meghana (36 not out off 28 balls) continued her good form and played with an attacking mindset. She remained unbeaten along with Ellyse Perry and took the team past the line. Earlier, Renuka Singh Thakur bowled her full quota of four overs on the trot and returned with impressive figures of 4-0-14-2. She was awarded the Player of the Match for her performance.

February 28, 2024

WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Royal Challengers Bangalore's batters Smriti Mandhana and Sabbhineni Meghana during the Women's Premier League (WPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Royal Challengers Bangalore's batter Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Royal Challengers Bangalore's batter Sabbhineni Meghana plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Royal Challengers Bangalore's batter Sophie Devine plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Royal Challengers Bangalore's Sophie Molineux with teammates celebrates after taking the wicket of Gujarat Giants batter Kathryn Bryce during the Women's Premier League (WPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Gujarat Giants batter Dayalan Hemalatha plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Gujarat Giants batter Phoebe Litchfield tries to reach the crease as Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh rattles the stump during the Women's Premier League (WPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Gujarat Giants batter Harleen Deol plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Gujarat Giants batter Harleen Deol plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Gujarat Giants batter Beth Mooney bowled out during the Women's Premier League (WPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler Renuka Singh celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Giants batter Beth Mooney during the Women's Premier League (WPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

