Royal Challengers Bangalore's batters Smriti Mandhana and Sabbhineni Meghana during the Women's Premier League (WPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Royal Challengers Bangalore's batter Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Royal Challengers Bangalore's batter Sabbhineni Meghana plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Royal Challengers Bangalore's batter Sophie Devine plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Royal Challengers Bangalore's Sophie Molineux with teammates celebrates after taking the wicket of Gujarat Giants batter Kathryn Bryce during the Women's Premier League (WPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Gujarat Giants batter Dayalan Hemalatha plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Gujarat Giants batter Phoebe Litchfield tries to reach the crease as Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh rattles the stump during the Women's Premier League (WPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Gujarat Giants batter Harleen Deol plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Gujarat Giants batter Beth Mooney bowled out during the Women's Premier League (WPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler Renuka Singh celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Giants batter Beth Mooney during the Women's Premier League (WPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.