New Zealand Women keep their semi-finals hopes alive by defeating Sri Lanka by stunning 8 wickets in Match 15 of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024, chasing down a target of 116 runs in just 17.3 overs at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Sri Lanka now head home winless. (Match Highlights)
New Zealand opened their Women's T20 World Cup campaign with a 58-run victory over India but then suffered a 60-run loss to Australia. Now, the Blackcaps face a crucial battle for the second qualifying spot from Group A, as India sit second with a better net run rate. Australia, with six points and a net run rate of 2.78, is expected to top the group.
Both India and New Zealand are on four points from three games with a net run rate of 0.576 and 0.282 respectively.
New Zealand will face Pakistan on Monday, while India take on Australia on Sunday. The results of this match will determine the semi-finalists from Group A.
Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first. The New Zealand bowlers effectively limited Chamari Athapathu's side to 115 runs for 5 wickets in 20 overs. New Zealand then comfortably chased down the target in just 17.3 overs.
The tournament has seen a disappointing performance from Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka, who leave without a single victory.
New Zealand opener Georgia Plimmer anchored the run chase with 53 off 44 balls including four boundaries earning the players of the match tounrament. Plimmer perished in the 15th over trying to push the scoring rate with the net run rate factor in mind.
Skipper Sophie Devine (13 not out off 8) and Amelia Kerr (34 not out off 31) got the job done eventually with the former ending the contest with a six. For Sri Lanka, skipper Chamari Athapaththu top-scored with a fine 35 off 41 balls.
New Zealand spinners Kerr and Leigh Kasperek kept the Sri Lankans in check with two wickets each.
Brief scores: Sri Lanka 115/5 in 20 overs (Chamari Athapaththu 35, Amelia Kerr 2/13). New Zealand 118/2 in 17.3 overs (Georgia Plimmer 53; Amelia Kerr 34 not out).